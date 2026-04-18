On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
7 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports
10 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Long Beach (warmup) FS1
11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 Fox 28
11 a.m.: AMA Supercross: Cleveland NBC
2:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Long Beach Fox 28
Baseball, college
11 a.m.: Texas A&M at LSU ESPN
12:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV MW Network
1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN+
1 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine ESPN2
Baseball, MLB
10:35 a.m.: Detroit at Boston MLB Network
1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Arizona MLB Network
1:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Mariners TV
4:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia Peacock
Basketball, NBA playoffs
10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Boston ABC
12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Oklahoma City ABC
3:30 p.m.: Orlando at Detroit NBC
6 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio NBC
Golf
10 a.m.: PGA: RBC Heritage Golf
11 a.m.: LIV: Mexico City FS1
Noon: PGA: RBC Heritage CBS
Noon: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf
4 p.m.: LPGA: LA Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
Noon: Los Angeles at Colorado TNT
2:45 p.m.: Montreal at Tampa Bay TNT
4:30 p.m.: Boston at Buffalo ESPN
7 p.m.: Utah at Las Vegas ESPN
Soccer, men’s club
6 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Everton USA
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Stuttgart at Bayern Munich ESPN2
8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Manchester City NBC
Soccer, women’s club
4 p.m.: USLS: Jacksonville at Spokane SWX
Softball, college
9 a.m.: Texas at Georgia ESPN
3 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Big Ten
Volleyball, Major League Volleyball
Noon: San Diego at Orlando CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM
All events subject to change