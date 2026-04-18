The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

7 a.m.: Motocross World Championship: MX2 CBS Sports

10 a.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Long Beach (warmup) FS1

11 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: AdventHealth 400 Fox 28

11 a.m.: AMA Supercross: Cleveland NBC

2:30 p.m.: IndyCar: Grand Prix of Long Beach Fox 28

Baseball, college

11 a.m.: Texas A&M at LSU ESPN

12:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV MW Network

1 p.m.: Gonzaga at Saint Mary’s ESPN+

1 p.m.: UC Santa Barbara at UC Irvine ESPN2

Baseball, MLB

10:35 a.m.: Detroit at Boston MLB Network

1:10 p.m.: Toronto at Arizona MLB Network

1:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle Mariners TV

4:20 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia Peacock

Basketball, NBA playoffs

10 a.m.: Philadelphia at Boston ABC

12:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Oklahoma City ABC

3:30 p.m.: Orlando at Detroit NBC

6 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio NBC

Golf

10 a.m.: PGA: RBC Heritage Golf

11 a.m.: LIV: Mexico City FS1

Noon: PGA: RBC Heritage CBS

Noon: PGA Champions: Senior PGA Championship Golf

4 p.m.: LPGA: LA Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

Noon: Los Angeles at Colorado TNT

2:45 p.m.: Montreal at Tampa Bay TNT

4:30 p.m.: Boston at Buffalo ESPN

7 p.m.: Utah at Las Vegas ESPN

Soccer, men’s club

6 a.m.: EPL: Liverpool at Everton USA

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga: Stuttgart at Bayern Munich ESPN2

8:30 a.m.: EPL: Arsenal at Manchester City NBC

Soccer, women’s club

4 p.m.: USLS: Jacksonville at Spokane SWX

Softball, college

9 a.m.: Texas at Georgia ESPN

3 p.m.: Washington at Oregon Big Ten

Volleyball, Major League Volleyball

Noon: San Diego at Orlando CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: Washington State at UNLV 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:10 p.m.: Texas at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Vancouver at Spokane 103.5-FM

All events subject to change