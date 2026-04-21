Greater Spokane League celebrates scholar-athlete award winners; former league director, retired athletic directors recognized

The Greater Spokane League scholar-athlete honorees pose after a luncheon at CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley on Tuesday, April 21, 2026. (Rick O'Connor/GSL)

Each year, the Greater Spokane League recognizes students who excel in the classroom, community and athletics. A male and female student from each of the 17 member schools is honored as a GSL scholar-athlete award winner.

On Tuesday at CenterPlace Regional Event Center in Spokane Valley, these remarkable young people were celebrated in front of their families, coaches, administrators and peers for representing the highest standards for what it means to be a student-athlete.

“I’ve always been kind of a nerd. I’ve loved math and the sciences,” Shadle Park’s Makenzie Fager said. “Academics have benefited me, especially in my athletics. When I don’t have to think about missing school work and I just get it done, I can play better on the court or on the field. And it just seems to benefit me in many ways.”

“My parents have always taught me that academics come first,” Gonzaga Prep’s Laura Thompson said. “Academics are going to take me further than athletics ever will. So it’s nice to be like athletic and to have all these achievements, but getting good grades is something that I value a lot.”

The GSL also honored former league director Herb Rotchford for his years of service to Spokane sports. Rotchford, a Spokane native and Gonzaga Prep graduate, spent 48 years in education all in the Spokane area.

For 30 years he was a teacher, coach and administrator in Spokane Public Schools and in 2004 was selected as the principal at Shadle Park High School. During this time he was a member of the GSL board of control and served on the WIAA District 8 eligibility committee.

In 2011 Rotchford became the GSL/WIAA District 8 director leading the group for 11 years. Rotchford was instrumental in expanding the GSL’s reach through radio and television media contracts, oversaw the expansion of the league from 10 to 16 schools and was an advocate for and driver of replacing Joe Albi Stadium with a downtown stadium for use by the five Spokane Public Schools.

In addition, more than a dozen former athletic directors from GSL schools were recognized for their many contributions to their schools and the league.

The student-athlete award winners are, in alphabetical order by school:

Central Valley

Ella Bendele (3.85 GPA): National Honor Society, leadership, food drive, youth volunteer. Eight varsity letters – slowpitch softball (4), fastpitch softball (4). Four-time all-GSL in slowpitch (MVP senior year, first team as sophomore/junior, second team as freshman). Three-time all-GSL in fastpitch (HM as sophomore; second team as junior). Will attend College of Southern Idaho for general education and softball.

Joseph Hilton (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, chamber and symphony orchestra, leadership, Bears United, ASB President, valedictorian. Ten varsity letters – basketball (2), football (3), track and field (4); stunt cheer (1). Broke 37-year old CV record for triple jump at 47-1.75. Will attend Baylor University for applied mathematics and religion with minor in music.

Cheney

Jalisca Holmgren (3.834 GPA): National Honor Society, FBLA, youth wrestling and civic volunteer, 10 honors and 11 college courses. Four varsity letters in girls wrestling. State qualifier all four years, two-time District 6 champion, a two-time Mat Classic placer, a four-time first-team all-GSL selection, and MVP senior year. Pursuing options to continue her wrestling at college.

Mason Stinson (3.929 GPA): Health Helpers club, church volunteer, youth athletic volunteer, 15 honors and 11 AP courses. Ten varsity letters – basketball (4), football (3), track and field (3). In football, named first-team all-GSL Offense and second-team defense senior year. Fourth at state in 300-meter hurdles junior year. First-team all-GSL 4x400 relay and HM in 300-meter hurdles. Pursuing options to continue track and field in college.

Clarkston

Jordan Cassetto (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, DECA, class vice president, Bantam Boosters, volunteered at Lewiston Tribune, youth STEM counselor and volunteer. Seven varsity letters – volleyball (3), track and field (4). Second-team all-GSL volleyball senior year, team captain. Second-team all-GSL in high jump, sixth at state, 2026 qualifier for the Nike Indoor Nationals. Two-time NASP Archery state champion. Will attend Whitworth University on academic achievement scholarship for biology/physical therapy, will compete in track and field.

Cole McKenzie (4.0 GPA): Boys and Girls Club athletics volunteer, food bank and church volunteer, basketball team manager. Four varsity letters in tennis; injured and missed one season of football, two of basketball. Will attend Brigham Young University for medical studies.

Deer Park

Jacey Boesel (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, two-time class officer, ASB executive secretary senior year; youth and civic volunteer; five College in the Classroom courses. Twelve varsity letters – volleyball (4), basketball (4), track and field (4). Four-time all-state basketball selection; two-time league MVP; two-time first-team all-GSL; four-time state placer, two-time Spokane Showcase all-star. Four-time all-league in volleyball; first-team sophomore and senior; two-time state placer. District champ in long jump; state champ 4x200 freshman year. Will attend University of Idaho for physical therapy, basketball.

Parker Russell (3.82 GPA): Youth athletics and civic volunteer with Blessings Under the Bridge. Three varsity letters in soccer. Three-time all-GSL 2A forward. Will attend Marquette University on Ignatian Distinction scholarship and Père Marquette Scholarship for accounting.

East Valley

Brigid Dinnen (4.0 GPA): Senior class vice president; volunteer at Ronald McDonald House of Charities in Downtown Spokane. Five varsity letters; swim and dive (4), and cheer (1). Six-time state champ, eight-time district champ; four-time first-team all-GSL. Will attend University of Idaho on scholarship for swimming, will study physical therapy.

Brady Flahavin (3.88 GPA): Senior class president, FFA, fishing club, yearbook photographer and editor, senior care volunteer, youth athletic and academic volunteer, NECA/IBEW Winter Student Athlete. Seven varsity letters – golf (4), basketball (3). Two-time state golf qualifier. Will attend University of Idaho for operations and supply chain management with the Professional Golf Association management program.

Ferris

Ella Menard (3.949 GPA): National Honor Society, four-year honor roll, nine honors and 10 AP courses, four-year orchestra member, Saxon choir, Ferris leadership program. Owns two small retail businesses. Eight varsity letters – cross country (4), track and field (4). Two-year team captain; first-team All-GSL sophomore, junior; second-team as senior. Will attend Carroll College for pre-medicine.

Teddy Osborne (3.994 GPA): National Honor Society president, four-year honor roll, 10 honors and 15 AP courses, science fair club, leader in a Bulgarian Dance troop. Earned trip to International Science and Engineering Fair in May. Twelve varsity letters – football (4), orchestra (4), soccer (2), basketball (1), baseball (1). Will attend University of Washington for applied mathematics.

Gonzaga Prep

Laura Thompson (4.44 GPA): National Honor Society, captains counsel, Pup Pack, school/civic/youth volunteer, math and biology tutor. Ten varsity letters – basketball (4), soccer (2), track and field (4). All-GSL basketball first-team senior year, HM junior year; two-time Spokane Showcase all-star; state runners-up as sophomore. All-GSL HM high jump sophomore, junior year; second-team triple jump as junior. Team captain all three sports senior year. Undecided college to pursue biology and pre-medicine.

Nehemiah Areta (4.51 GPA): National Honor Society, DECA, Captain’s Council, dual-enrolled at Gonzaga University, church/civic/youth volunteer, math/science tutor. Seven varsity letters – football (3), track and field (4). First-team all-GSL football as senior, second-team as junior year; team captain; three-year starter; three-year undefeated GSL champion. District placer in shot put and discus. Will attend University of Notre Dame on academic scholarship for electrical engineering, hopes to walk on for track and field.

Lewis and Clark

Ava Swigart (4.5 GPA): National Honor Society, Model United Nations, Civics Bowl, youth volunteer, community activist, interned on Spokane Regional Health Department’s health equity team. Six varsity letters – swimming (4), track and field (1), water polo (1). 12-time district champion, district record-holder in 200, 500 freestyle. Three-time all-GSL first-team selection, 2024-25 MVP, four-time state champ in 200, 500 freestyle. Will attend University of Nevada-Reno on swimming scholarship, will study political science and public health.

Jack Brigham (3.85 GPA): National Honor Society, civic volunteer. Three varsity letters in Golf. Three-time all-GSL first team, three-time all-state. Placed fourth at state junior year; placed eighth and 12th freshman, sophomore seasons. Will attend Pacific Lutheran University on academic scholarship for economics and will play golf.

Mead

Nora Cullen (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, DECA, five honors courses and six AP courses, seal for bi-literacy in Spanish, athletic and civic volunteer. Seven varsity letters – track and field (3), soccer (4). GSL defensive MVP senior year, first team as junior, HM as sophomore, state qualifier. School record holder in long jump, first-team all-GSL, state title in 4x400, fourth at state in long jump. Will attend Pacific University for health/exercise science and soccer.

Jonah Wiser (3.93 GPA): National Honor Society, completed five honors five AP courses, yearbook editor-in-chief, church/civic/academic volunteer. Eight varsity letters – cross country (4), track and field (4). League, district and state cross country team champion as senior; first-team all-GSL junior, senior year; 13th as state as individual. Sixth at state in 800, 1600; HM all-GSL in both. Will attend Washington State for kinesiology, will run both cross country and track and field.

Mt. Spokane

Kayli Eastham (4.0 GPA): Completed three AP classes, FCA student leadership, youth volunteer. Eight varsity letters –soccer (2), basketball (2), track and field (4). Placed fourth at state in 300 hurdles sophomore year, third in the 4x400 sophomore year, and state champ in 4x400 junior year. Two-time all-GSL first-team 300-meter hurdler. Two-time state placer in soccer. Will attend Carroll College on academic and athletic scholarship for civil engineering and track and field.

Brendan Hughes (3.5 GPA): National Honor Society, two honors and two AP classes, ASB class officer, youth athletics volunteer. Ten varsity letters – football (4), wrestling (4), track and field (2). GSL defensive MVP and all-state linebacker senior year. Two-time state wrestling champion, three-time district champion, GSL MVP senior year. Will attend North Idaho College on athletic scholarship for wrestling.

North Central

Kate Turnbull (4.481 GPA): National Honor Society, state and national DECA qualifier, first Spokane Public School intern for GESA Credit Union, 13 AP courses, Civic Engagement Club, Spokane Scholar in World Language, civic and youth volunteer. Four varsity letters in soccer, team captain, all-GSL second team as senior. Participated in track and field as freshman. Will attend Point Loma University on a presidential scholarship for secondary education.

Nick Elliott (3.873 GPA): DECA, student advisory committee, church/civic/youth athletic volunteer. Eleven varsity letters – football (4), basketball (3), baseball (4). Four-time all-GSL first-team selection in football – both ways as junior; selected for all-state and academic all-state as senior. State participant in basketball; first-team all-GSL baseball as junior; HM as freshman. Will attend Black Hills State University on football scholarship to study business with minors in nature conservation and human services.

Pullman

Ada Harris (3.96 GPA): Eight College in the High School courses and two AP classes, civic and youth volunteer. Ten varsity letters – soccer (1), cross country (3), basketball (2), track and field (4). Three-time all-GSL 2A and team captain in cross country, 2025 district team champion. Two-time state placer in 800 meters. Will attend Brigham Young University for early childhood education.

Theo Engle (3.74 GPA): Three College in the High School courses and three AP classes, Eagle Scout, civic volunteer. Nine varsity letters: football (2), wrestling (4), track and field (3). First-team all-GSL, team captain and all-state senior year. Two-time all-GSL wrestling; 2022 academic state championship team. Received conditional appointment to U.S. Coast Guard Academy to study mechanical engineering.

Ridgeline

Quinn Mueller (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, nine AP courses, four years of Spanish, four-year member and Women’s Empowerment Alliance co-president, DECA, Falcon Link Crew Leader, Unified Sports, youth/civic volunteer. Four varsity letters in soccer, three-time all-GSL first team, offensive MVP as senior, HM as freshman. Three-time state qualifier, two-time district champ, one time league champ. Will attend University of Idaho in Honors Program on soccer scholarship to major in science and minor in Spanish.

Grant Brito (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, Drum Major of Ridgeline Regiment Marching Band, wind ensemble, jazz band, pep band. Knowledge Bowl, chess club. Youth Leadership Spokane Graduate, AP scholar with distinction junior year, civic/youth volunteer. Fifteen varsity letters – marching band (4), tennis (3), Knowledge Bowl (3), band (2). Two-time regional placer in tennis, all-GSL HM as sophomore. Will attend Georgia Institute of Technology for mechanical engineering.

Rogers

Saige Stuart (4.334 GPA): National Honor Society, civic volunteer. Twelve varsity letters – soccer (4) basketball (4), track and field (4). Second-team all-GSL and Spokane Showcase all-star senior year, HM as junior. Second-team all-GSL soccer senior year. Undecided on college to pursue nursing.

Jacob Proctor Jr. (4.008 GPA): Four-year honor roll. Link Crew, student voice committee, civic and youth athletic volunteer. Seven varsity letters – football (3), baseball (4). First-team all-GSL and team captain senior year. All-GSL HM in baseball as junior. Will attend Whitworth University on University Academic Scholarship for football and study Mechanical Engineering.

Shadle Park

Makenzie Fager (4.169 GPA): DECA state qualifier, server/hostess at Fairwinds Retirement Home. Eleven varsity letters – soccer (4), basketball (4), track and field (3). First-team all-GSL basketball senior year, second-team junior/sophomore years, HM as freshman. Four-year captain, four-year Spokane Showcase all-star; three-time all-state game participant. Member of academic state champion track and field team. Will attend Seattle Pacific University on SPU Merit Scholarship and accelerated Honors Program to major in pre-medicine and minor in biology.

Andrew Sanchez (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, 3.8 GPA at Spokane Falls Community College, 17 AP/Honors/Running Start classes, leadership class, church and civic volunteer. Four varsity letters in baseball. GSL and District champs freshman, sophomore year. First-team all-GSL as senior, second-team as sophomore. Will attend Hastings College on baseball scholarship to study exercise science.

University

Kyla Roberts (3.98 GPA): National Honor Society, Unified Special Olympics, church/civic/youth volunteer. Twelve varsity letters – cross country (4), gymnastics (4), track and field (4). Three-time all-GSL first-team cross country; GSL champion, state placer. Four-time district gymnastics champion, GSL all-around champ and three-time state finalist. Two-time first-team all-GSL in 800 meters, three-time state placer, three-time Nike Outdoor Nationals qualifier, USATF All-American in 800 meters. Will attend Grand Valley State University for exercise science.

Czar Quintanilla (3.82 GPA): AP classes, leadership class, civic/youth/academic volunteer. Four varsity letters in wrestling. Third GSL wrestler to become four-time state champion; four-time district and league champion, four-year team captain. Three-time Tri-State champion. Member of Men’s Freestyle U.S. Olympic Training Center’s Elite Accelerator Program. Will attend Utah Valley University on Student-Athlete Scholarship to wrestle and study business finance.

West Valley

Hailey Colyar (4.0 GPA): National Honor Society, leadership, superintendent advisory board, ASB President, booster club, church/civic/youth volunteer. Ten varsity letters – volleyball (4), track and field (2), academics (4). GSL 2A volleyball MVP senior year, three-time all-GSL first team, second-team as freshman. Team captain senior year. Two-time all-GSL second team pole vault. Will attend Cal Poly Humboldt University on athletic scholarship for volleyball and study psychology.

Erik Borg (3.52 GPA): Student leadership, civic and youth athletic volunteer, teacher’s aide to AD. Six varsity letters – football (3), track and field (3). GSL 2A defensive MVP and first-team receiver in football senior year, second-team as junior, two-year team captain. First team all-state wide receiver, played in Earl Barden All-State East/West game. State finalist in individual 400 and 4x400 relay and five-time all-GSL recognition. In club track, named All-American in the decathlon at Nationals. Uncommitted for college to compete in track and field and study sports management.