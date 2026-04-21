The Osmonds’ Alan Osmond dead at 76 following lengthy MS battle

By Jami Ganz New York Daily News

NEW YORK — Alan Osmond, eldest member of his brothers’ band, the Osmonds, died Monday after a decades-long battle with multiple sclerosis. He was 76.

Osmond, who was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease in 1987, died with Suzanne — his wife of more than 50 years — and their eight sons at his bedside, the family confirmed in a statement to Salt Lake City’s NBC affiliate, KSL TV 5.

The Osmonds included brothers Alan, the late Wayne, Merrill and Jay. Brother Donny — who’s now perhaps best known for his 1970s variety show “Donny & Marie,” with his sister — joined at age 5. The band also eventually included youngest brother Jimmy.

Osmond’s death comes two months after his last post on Instagram, where he described himself as “Oldest and ‘Leader’ of the Osmonds,” though he was not the eldest of his eight siblings. He was preceded in birth order by brothers Virl and Tom, who were born with severe hearing impairment. While they were not in the Osmonds, Virl was responsible for having taught the brothers to tap dance.

Asked for comment, a representative for 68-year-old Donny pointed the Daily News to his Instagram tribute to Alan, which featured a black-and-white photo of a young Alan with his arm around an infant Donny.

“That’s who he was. My protector. My guide. The one who quietly carried so much responsibility so the rest of us could shine,” wrote Donny. “Alan was our leader in every sense of the word. His tireless work helped build everything we became. … I love you, Alan. Thank you for always being there for me.”

Merrill, 72, who founded Provo’s Fourth of July celebration, Stadium of Fire, with Alan, also paid tribute on Facebook. He said his brother’s “life was not measured in years, but in love, sacrifice, and purpose.”

“He has not left me. I have felt him. I have felt his quiet encouragement telling me to keep going… to keep building faith,” wrote Merrill. “Don’t let your hearts be heavy. … Rejoice, knowing that your brother, your friend, your hero is no longer in pain. He is free. He is whole. He is home.”

Alan broke out following an appearance on “The Andy Williams Show,” and once credited music for having helped the Osmonds convey that “family is everything,” per KSL.

He was forced to retire amid his battle with MS, which affects communication between the brain and body. Even so, Alan said, “I may have MS, but MS does not have me!”

KUTV reports that Alan is survived by his wife, sons, 30 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A representative for Marie Osmond did not immediately respond to The News’ request for comment.