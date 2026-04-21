U.S. Education Secretary rallies Coeur d’Alene charter school students

By Emma Epperly Idaho Education News

A sea of students sporting navy blue school uniforms cheered as U.S. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon took the stage at Coeur d’Alene Charter Academy Tuesday morning.

“Idaho has never just participated in America’s story,” McMahon said. “The Gem State has also helped write it.”

The assembly, which featured history-focused games and a performance from the school’s choir and band, was one stop on McMahon’s “America Rocks” tour to celebrate the country’s 250th birthday.

Head of School Dan Nicklay outlined the school’s desire to encourage thoughtful debate among students during a time of intense political discord across the country.

“The centerpiece of the founding of the school was the respectful debate of ideas,” Nicklay said. “Keyword there: respectful. You respect somebody enough to hear and value and appreciate and honor their position, even if it’s diametrically opposed to your own.”

The event was not intended to political, Nicklay said, but to provide an opportunity to celebrate America’s birthday.

CDA Charter teacher Ralph Genario gave a brief history lesson, noting that while the United States is a young country, it has one of the world’s oldest functional constitutions.

“Our founders, whatever you believe, believed that the divine creates people who hire government,” he said. “And government is here to preserve our liberty and freedom.”

McMahon then took the stage to an energetic crowd.

“I think you can give me an even louder cheer for the greatest country on earth, the United States of America,” McMahon said.

She touted Idaho history highlights, including Lewis and Clark’s trek through the state, the gold rush, and the rise of the state’s agricultural industry and famous spuds.

“Idaho is one of the best-kept secrets in the country for many, many people,” McMahon said.

She concluded by encouraging students to engage in their education.

“Every time you ask the question, help a classmate learn something new, or push yourself to master a skill you didn’t think you could,” she said, “you’re doing your part to build America’s next chapter.”

During a news conference following the school assembly, McMahon talked about the Trump Administration’s push to shutter the Department of Education.

“The Department of Education didn’t exist before 1980,” she said. “Somehow, we managed to get money to the states, we managed to pass legislation, do all of that.”

She argued that funding the Department of Education hasn’t helped students achieve higher test scores and said other federal departments would be better suited to administer the federal funds to states. She acknowledged the need to have Congress “on board” to officially vote to close the department.

Idaho Schools Superintendent Debbie Critchfield, who was at the event with Idaho Gov. Brad Little, said she was supportive of the closure if it reduced bureaucracy and maintained funding for Idaho schools.

“Under the leadership of Secretary McMahon, we’re not seeing any lags or delays in the money coming, or the timeline, and that’s a commitment that I’ve heard from her and heard from her team,” Critchfield said.

McMahon also addressed the approximately $100 million gap between what Idaho school districts spend on special education services and what the state and federal government reimburse.

“What we’ve done this year, now Congress is going to have to approve the budget, but the Department of Education has raised their levels,” she said.

The Individuals with Disabilities Act included a target of up to 40% of special education costs being covered by the federal government.

“I hope we can get to a little over 20%. I think that’s about where we are,” McMahon said.