Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Elias A. L. Farinacci and Kayla A. Bornstein, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Carlos H. Rodriguez Rodriguez, of Spokane, and Alyssa N. Badillo, of Tinker Air Force Base, Okla.

Zachary T. Iskat and Stephanie L. Shumaker, both of Spokane Valley.

Sean D. Stradling and Kortne B. Covey, both of Cheney.

David J. Thomas and Rachel G. Cherones, both of Spokane.

Dayton O. Carter and Rostyslav Soroka, both of Sandpoint.

Edwin K. Kiprono and Nigeria S. Jones, both of Spokane.

Andrue J. Bartz, of Middleton, Idaho, and Juliana L. Wilhite, of Spokane.

Ruben L. Hammer and Mark K. Smallwood, both of Spokane.

Simeon J. Plew and Angelina R. Welzig, both of Spokane.

Dumitru D. Ceavdari, of Elk, and Karina N. Tarasyuk, of Spokane.

Theodore E. Horton and Heather A. Thompson, both of Hauser.

Kyle L. Mudge and Cailin G. Thang, both of Spokane.

Quentain S. Brown, of Irvine, Calif., and Trinna M. Hovan, of Costa Mesa, Calif.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Lauren Hausman, restitution of premises.

Mirabeau Commons LLC v. Jerica Murphy, et al., restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Tracy Fermo, restitution of premises.

LC Gogo Heights LLC v. Carl Wright, restitution of premises.

Twelve 925 E. Mansfield Owner I LLC v. Michael Bunting, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Elme Riklon, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper Landing LLC v. Crystal C. Waleh, restitution of premises.

Cedar Chateau Estates LLC v. Beida L. Gutierrez, restitution of premises.

Oksana Tambiev v. Kathleen Folden, complaint for damages.

American Express National Bank v. Orlando Tadena, money claimed owed.

Dayna M. Block, et al. v. Jackson H. Wilder, complaint for damages.

Hornberger Property Management v. Justin P. McKinnon, restitution of premises.

Hornberger Property Management v. Helen Fisher, restitution of premises.

Oksana Tambiev v. Kathleen Folden, complaint for damages.

Patrick Morton and Kathleen Colombo v. Absolute Roofing and Maintenance LLC, complaint.

Dayna M. Block and Steven V. Block v. Jackson H. Wilder, complaint.

Vision Marketing LLC v. Spokane Public Schools, complaint for damages.

Clampett Trucking Inc. v. McCroskey Ranches LLC, complaint for damages.

Jacob Nill and Mackenzie Priest v. Emily McGarvey, complaint for personal injuries.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Clark, Amy B. and Aaron F.

Tung, Han Y. and Elzey, James

Curry, Jenny and Harry

Kaburu, Pauline and Cirilo

Sexton, Caryn E. and Walter R.

Richardson, Kellie A. and Brian N.

McGee, Lynette M. and Kenneth V.

Mosby Willie J. and Wright, April

Winn, Janessa and Triston L. P.

Rose, Lindsey A. and Rice, Michael L.

Brewer, Natasha A. and Christopher C.

Ray, Travis T. and Ratigan, Hailey B.

Olson, Crystal A. and Justin D.

Mendez, Hannah R. and Brock J.

Kemmish, Leanne M. and Cowden, Jay L.

Olaya, Genesis and Madrid Ramirez, Abby

Vazquez, Amanda A. and Barron Ramirez, Salvador

Broadwater, William C. and Bambi K.

Henson, Savannah J. and Kyle M. A.

Swatman, Kelly F. and Michael C.

York, Alexus and Michael

Carruthers, Alexandria H. and Sullivan, Lawrence T., IV

Mackey, Meghan L. and Michael X.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Jesse S. Johnson, 39; 116 months in prison, after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm and two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Patrick J. Perry, 40; six days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jeremy C. James, 24; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Jose A. Calderon Pimentel, 26; 160 days in jail with credit given for 160 days served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Kimberly A. Campbell, 41; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, after being found guilty of third-degree theft.

James D. Milstead, 71; three months in jail with credit given for 76 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree assault.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Ryan I. West, 35; $1,000 restitution, three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree possession of depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

William M. Ashby, 62; 34 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Taris E. Barrington, 29; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Damian R. Brooks, 54; 75 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Tiara T. Capehart, 42; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Duane D. Doss, 46; 30 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree malicious mischief and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Stephanie G. Douglas, 21; 12 days in jail, displaying weapon.

Israel Flores-Gusman, 41; eight days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and obstructing access to public property.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Sydney M. A. Kelly, 31; 14 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Joseph J. Kennedy, 36; 22 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Shelby M. Lamphier, 40; 30 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Izabellah F. Neal, 22; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault and driving while intoxicated.

Zachary L. Norris, 30; three days in jail third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Greggory L. Pruett, 44; five days in jail converted to eight days of work crew, fourth-degree assault.

Davd A. Ramirez, 56; 20 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Cullen N. Roe, 35; 32 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Berkeley L. Rogge, 31; one day in jail, reckless driving.