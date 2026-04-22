Amazon launches weight loss drug program

By Alexis Weisend Seattle Times

Demand for weight loss drugs is ballooning across the U.S. – and Amazon wants in.

The Seattle-based tech giant launched its own GLP-1 program Tuesday aimed at streamlining access to weight loss drugs, with primary care, upfront pricing and doorstep delivery.

The new program integrates Amazon One Medical, a primary care service that combines in-person clinics with on-demand virtual care, and Amazon Pharmacy, an online pharmacy allowing customers to compare insurance prices and receive medication via home delivery.

That care includes pre-visit screening, consultations and regular follow-up visits, according to a news release.

Amazon now offers weight loss drug pricing and delivery to nearly 3,000 cities, including Seattle, and plans on expanding to 4,500 cities by the end of the year, according to a news release.

The announcement comes at a time when demand for weight loss drugs is higher than ever – propelling a new billion-dollar industry. With insurance, those drugs cost about the same as a typical meal at a restaurant – which sounds less appealing on those appetite-suppressing drugs anyway. But raw prices for brand-name weight loss drugs can be over $1,000 a month.

Amazon doesn’t have exclusive price discounts on these drugs, but its program allows customers to compare insurance and cash-pay prices side-by-side, with certain manufacturer coupons automatically applied to eligible customers at checkout.

Through the program, people can access weight loss drugs Wegovy and Foundayo oral GLP-1 pills for $25 a month with insurance or $149 per month out-of-pocket – a discounted price that can also be found through Hims & Hers, GoodRx, Walgreens and Weight Watchers.

Amazon also offers injectable weight loss medication, including Wegovy injectables, Zepbound auto-injector and KwikPen, with cash-pay pricing starting at $299 per month.

Not an Amazon One Medical primary care patient? The program can’t write you a new prescription, but it can offer prescription renewals if you’re already taking weight loss drugs.

On-demand, 24/7 telehealth prescription renewals start at $29 for message consultations or $49 for video care, according to the news release.

Amazon says its doctors will use “standardized documentation” and “evidence-based treatment algorithms with built-in safety protocols” – which is tech-speak that roughly translates to doctors will use a roadmap for deciding how to start, adjust and stop treatment to minimize trial and error.

Why does that matter? Well, if you’ve ever seen a commercial for a weight loss drug, the voiceover has to speed through the long list of potential side effects like an auctioneer.

Recent studies show taking these weight loss drugs requires proactive screening and continuous monitoring to avoid health consequences, but that does not always happen. Like its fast food, the U.S. has a health care system that can be hurried and perfunctory.

Amazon seeks to proactively manage how weight loss intersects with cardiovascular health, metabolic conditions and overall health, the company wrote in its news release. Its doctors will adjust medications for conditions like high blood pressure or diabetes when appropriate.

“Sustainable weight loss isn’t just about medication–it’s about treating obesity as a chronic condition that requires ongoing medical supervision,” the news release said.