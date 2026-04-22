Baby girl abandoned in stroller by fighting parents in bustling Times Square

By Rocco Parascandola and Thomas Tracy New York Daily News

NEW YORK — A baby girl in a stroller was abandoned in the middle of bustling Times Square by her fighting parents, police said Wednesday

The infant, believed to be about a year old, was found in her stroller near West 44th Street and Broadway about 10 p.m. Tuesday, cops said. Concerned onlookers called 911.

Video recovered at the scene by cops shows the baby’s parents arguing near the stroller.

During the clash, the father shoved the stroller, causing the baby to fall out of it, a source with knowledge of the case said. The couple then put the unharmed baby back into the stroller before they simply walked off.

Cops were called and recovered the child, who was taken to Northwell Greenwich Village Hospital for evaluation. She is now in the custody of the city’s Administration for Children’s Services.

Police tracked down and interviewed the mother and are actively looking to question the father. NYPD detectives are investigating the incident as a case of custodial interference, a police source said.