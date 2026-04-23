Spokane graduate among CIA officers killed in Mexico crash

Capt. John D. Black, of Spokane, speaks about his time in Afghanistan in a video from 2013. (U.S. Marine Corps.)

One of two CIA employees killed in a car crash following a clandestine counter-narcotics raid in the mountains of Mexico earlier this week grew up in Spokane.

John D. Black, 43, died early Sunday in northern Mexico while returning from an operation aimed to decimate drug labs, Mexican media reported. Acquaintances of Black and a close family friend confirmed his death Thursday.

Black, another CIA officer and two Mexican officials were killed when traveling through mountains back to the state capital in Chihuahua. Their vehicle, navigating rugged terrain, dropped off a cliff and plunged around 600 feet to the ground, the Washington Post reported. It then burst into flames.

Black was born in San Francisco and then attended Trinity Catholic School through the eighth grade, according to school records.

He went on to attend Gonzaga Prep and graduated in 2001, according to Spokesman-Review records. He was a football player and participated in track and field, newspaper archives show.

“He was a joy to coach. He worked hard and gave his best. That is why he was doing what he was doing. His DNA was like that,” said Black’s former high school football coach, Dave McKenna. “He put other people first. He didn’t want the limelight or need the limelight. For young men, that is unique. He was a great man.”

Black then attended Gonzaga University, spokesperson Jeffrey Dennison said in an email.

Texts sent to friends announcing Black’s death state he took part in the university’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. He also served in Afghanistan, the texts say.

In a 2013 video on the official website of the U.S. Marine Corps, Black spoke about his experience in Afghanistan as the 1st Marine Division commanding general’s aide-de-camp.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told media she had no knowledge of the U.S operation in Mexico.

The U.S. was supporting Mexican agents instead of being directly involved, according to the Associated Press. Sheinbaum said Wednesday that she is considering possible sanctions against the government of Chihuahua for allowing the U.S. agents to participate in the operation.

“There cannot be agents from any U.S. government institution operating in the Mexican field,” the president said according to reports.

The Los Angeles Times reported that Sunday was the third time the CIA joined Mexican authorities in a drug operation. The operation would be in line with President Donald Trump’s demands for cartel busts to take place in Mexico, something Sheinbaum has heavily opposed because it violates the Mexican Constitution.

Sheinbaum has reportedly reached out to the U.S Embassy for more information about the drug raid.

Chihuahua Attorney General César Jáuregui Moreno insisted Sunday that the operation consisted only of Mexican officials, and that American officials were giving lessons in Mexico on drone operations when they asked to travel with the Mexican convoy, the L.A. Times reported.

The CIA has declined to comment.