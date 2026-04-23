Trump ally asked FIFA to have Italy replace Iran at World Cup

By Anthony Faiola and Rick Maese Washington Post

ROME - Paolo Zampolli, a longtime friend of President Donald Trump who is now serving as U.S. special envoy for global partnerships, has suggested that Italy replace Iran in this year’s World Cup, the quadrennial soccer tournament, which will be held starting in June in the United States, Mexico and Canada.

But Italy, whose team - to great national consternation - failed this year to qualify for the third consecutive time, seems to have no interest in a substitute, charitable berth.

Zampolli, in an interview with The Washington Post on Thursday, confirmed he had “recently” planted that idea with FIFA President Gianni Infantino, arguing that it would be “good for everybody” if Italy took Iran’s place. Zampolli said he also passed on the suggestion to Trump, who has said Iranian players are “welcome” while also calling Iran’s participation not “appropriate.”

Zampolli, who was born in Italy, cited the late addition of Denmark to the 1992 European Football Championship to replace the former Yugoslavia, which was disqualified after the outbreak of war.

“Football is a game of two halves, and as we all know, it is not over until the final whistle,” he said. “History has shown - from Denmark in ’92 - that sometimes the call comes late. Italy, it seems, may yet be called back onto the pitch.”

The Financial Times first reported Zampolli’s overtures with FIFA, the governing body of international soccer, and Trump.

One person familiar with the overtures who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive conversations said the outreach appeared to be aimed less at Italy’s politicians and more at currying favor with the Italian people - who have traditionally been seen as more pro-American than many Europeans, but more recently have soured on Washington, especially during the unpopular Iran war.

Italy, which has won the World Cup championship four times in its history, failed to qualify this year after a loss to the lowly team from Bosnia.

Some have spun Zampolli’s pitch as a chance to give the famed Azzurri a second chance - while also repairing the damaged relationship between Trump and his erstwhile ally, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

But as news of the proposal spread like wildfire in Italy, Italian officials on Thursday appeared to not only discount the chance but to take offense merely from its suggestion.

“First, it’s not possible. Second, it’s not appropriate. I don’t know what comes first,” declared Meloni’s Sports Minister Andrea Abodi. “Qualifications are to be achieved on the pitch.”

Luciano Bonfiglio, president of the Italian National Olympic Committee, told reporters that “first of all, I don’t think it’s possible, and secondly, I’d feel offended. One needs to deserve going to the World Cup.”

Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti said: “Today I read that Trump’s envoy wants to get Italy back into the World Cup. I find that shameful. I would be ashamed.”

The Iranian Embassy in Rome also took quick umbrage, posting on X: “Football belongs to the people, not to politicians. Italy achieved greatness on the pitch, not through political gain. The attempt to exclude Iran from the World Cup only demonstrates the ‘moral bankruptcy’ of the United States, which fears even the presence of eleven young Iranians on the pitch.”

A spokesperson for the Iran national team did not respond to a request for comment.

Zampolli has made a similar push before. Ahead of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he urged FIFA to remove Iran from the field and replace it with Italy, though the effort gained little traction and Iran ultimately competed in the tournament.

Meloni was once seen as Europe’s Trump whisperer. But her opposition to the Iran war, and her criticism of Trump’s attacks on Pope Leo XIV, recently thrust a major wedge between Rome and Washington.

The extent of the divisions became obvious earlier this month when Trump blasted Meloni in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera, calling her “unacceptable” and saying “she’s much different than I thought.”

Zampolli declined to comment on whether the effort was meant to mend diplomatic fences.

A FIFA spokesperson declined to comment on Thursday. Speaking last week at an economic forum in Washington, Infantino seemed to make clear that Iran’s spot in the tournament is safe.

“The Iranian team is coming, for sure,” he said. “We hope that by then the situation will be a peaceful [one]. That would definitely help. But Iran has to come if they are to represent their people. They have qualified, and they’re actually quite a good team as well. They really want to play, and they should play. Sports should be outside of politics.”

Trump has sent mixed signals about Iran’s participation, saying last month that the team would be “welcome” in the United States while also suggesting its players should not attend “for their own life and safety.”

Writing on Truth Social last month, Trump added: “I really don’t believe it is appropriate that they be there.”

Last month, the New York Times reported that Zampolli had asked ICE last year to detain the mother of his child, who was later deported to her home country, Brazil. Zampolli has denied any wrongdoing.

Given the ongoing military action, Iran’s presence at the 2026 World Cup promises to be among the tournament’s most closely watched storylines. Travel restrictions are expected to prevent most Iranian fans from entering the United States, though U.S. officials have said players and team staff will be granted entry.

Following Trump’s Truth Social post, Iran’s national team pushed back in a statement, saying no individual country has the authority to exclude a qualified team, while also questioning if the United States could adequately provide the necessary security for participating teams.

The 2026 men’s World Cup is scheduled to be played from June 11 to July 19, and it is the first tournament to be shared by three countries. The U.S. has taken a lead role, hosting the majority of matches, including the final.

Trump has repeatedly inserted himself into what is typically the domain of FIFA and local organizing bodies, at times blurring the lines between sport and politics. Trump helped orchestrate the relocation of the World Cup draw to Washington, where it was staged at the Kennedy Center. The event doubled as a political showcase.

During the ceremony, Infantino presented Trump with a newly created peace prize, - an apparent consolation for Trump not winning the Nobel Peace Prize. The manufactured award drew criticism from international observers and governance watchdogs groups. Trump has also threatened to strip matches from American host cities that he views as “unsafe,” often naming those led by Democratic officials.

In remarks from the Oval Office last year, Trump said he would call Infantino to move games if he believed conditions warranted it.

Iran secured its place in the 48-team field in March 2025 during Asian qualifying, marking its seventh World Cup appearance.

A spokesperson for the Asian Football Confederation did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday. Iran is scheduled to open group-stage play on June 15 in Inglewood, California, against New Zealand, before facing Belgium on June 21 and Egypt on June 26.

Although FIFA retains full authority over match locations, it has been reluctant to publicly rebuke Trump, treading carefully as the tournament draws closer.

Maese reported from Washington. Stefano Pitrelli in Rome contributed to this report.