The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the air

Monday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

3:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland FS1

4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Mariners TV

Basketball, NBA playoffs

5 p.m.: Detroit at Orlando NBC

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Phoenix Peacock

7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver NBC

Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh ESPN

6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Utah ESPN

Hockey, U18 World Championships

7 a.m.: Germany vs. United States NHL

Soccer, Premier League

Noon: Manchester United at Brentford USA

Monday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change