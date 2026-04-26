On the air
Monday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
3:10 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Cleveland FS1
4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Mariners TV
Basketball, NBA playoffs
5 p.m.: Detroit at Orlando NBC
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma City at Phoenix Peacock
7:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Denver NBC
Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Pittsburgh ESPN
6:30 p.m.: Vegas at Utah ESPN
Hockey, U18 World Championships
7 a.m.: Germany vs. United States NHL
Soccer, Premier League
Noon: Manchester United at Brentford USA
Monday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change