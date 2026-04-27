On the air
Tuesday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Mariners TV
6:40 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at San Diego MLB Network
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston ESPN
5 p.m.: Atlanta at New York NBC
6:30 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio ESPN
Golf
4 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL playoffs
5 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas ESPN2
7 p.m.: Anaheim at Edmonton TNT
Soccer, men’s club
Noon: Champions League: PSG at Bayern Munich CBS
4 p.m.: U.S. Open Cup: Charlotte at Atlanta CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Champions Cup: Nashville at Tigres FS1
7 p.m.: U.S. Open Cup: San Jose at Minnesota CBS Sports
Tuesday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, MLB
4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change