The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
54°F
Current Conditions
Scattered clouds
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Tuesday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota Mariners TV

6:40 p.m.: Chi. Cubs at San Diego MLB Network

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Philadelphia at Boston ESPN

5 p.m.: Atlanta at New York NBC

6:30 p.m.: Portland at San Antonio ESPN

Golf

4 p.m.: PGA Professional Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL playoffs

5 p.m.: Minnesota at Dallas ESPN2

7 p.m.: Anaheim at Edmonton TNT

Soccer, men’s club

Noon: Champions League: PSG at Bayern Munich CBS

4 p.m.: U.S. Open Cup: Charlotte at Atlanta CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Champions Cup: Nashville at Tigres FS1

7 p.m.: U.S. Open Cup: San Jose at Minnesota CBS Sports

Tuesday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, MLB

4:40 p.m.: Seattle at Minnesota 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change