Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Shawn A. Gunnier and Emma R. Williams, both of Spokane.

Dennis G. Sauve and Jenelle R. Johnson, both of Spokane.

Maxwell R. A. Waterman and Brynn Buenaventura Cortez, both of Cheney.

Timothy P. Wiersma and Tamara J. Spence, both of Colbert.

Scott J. Bray and Kellie K. Fitzpatrick, both of Spokane.

Thomas J. Pearson, of Post Falls, and Markynn R. Pluid, of Bonners Ferry.

Joel D. Estabrook and Madison D. Worley, both of Spokane.

Tyrel S. Thompson, of Pullman, and Madison R. Layden, of Spokane Valley.

Vou Xiong and Worawimon Saenyakun, both of Spokane Valley.

Alexander V. Gordeyev, of Spokane Valley, and Anna A. Lisovskaya, of Spokane.

Andrew M. Spencer and Tayshiela M. Hanson, both of Millwood.

Jalen J. Martin and Jessica R. Purcell, both of Waianae, Hawaii.

Peter C. Chege and Naomi N. Kimani, both of Spokane Valley.

Dondi T. Ferrer and Shiera C. M. Abadilla, both of Spokane.

Chasten J. Green and Lillian R. Phillips, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Beau West Apartments LLC v. Ania Mrzygod Allison, et al., restitution of premises.

Mirabolante Apartments LLC v. Jayson Franks, et al., restitution of premises.

Pine Rock LLC v. Illia Dudchenko, et al., restitution of premises.

Winter Heights LLC v. Kariann Willard, restitution of premises.

Renew Point LLC v. Robert Palmer, money claimed owed.

Sarah Howard v. December Eddy and David Eddy, complaint.

Shelby-Lynn M. Brown v. NorthTown Mall Realty Holding LLC, complaint for damages.

Diane Pippin, Taiya Chambers, Kaycee Pippin, Vivyinn Pippin, Quentin Pippin and Cerenity Pippin v. Aaron’s LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Davis, Richard E. and Velena M.

Darkley, Ronald A. and Holly G.

Chapman, Christina M. and Jaten Rachel A.

Hill, Bradley D. and Amy N.

McCray, Derrick A. and Jessica M.

Olson, Emory J. and Joshua J.

Scull, Marissa and Devon

Hernandez, Richard E. and Vega, Lisset I.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edward

Motie C. M. Curtis, 42; one day in jail, after being found guilty of failure to remain at the scene of an accident with a fatality.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Coenn T. M. Holston, 20; 16 hours of community service, reckless driving.

Esperenza W. Luna, 26; $1,245.50 fine, 30 days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Carl M. McCrea, 61; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ryan L. Overmyer, 21; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ernest A. Abulala, 61; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Taryn L. Bennett, 25; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Kathleen M. Green, 36; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, operating a vehicle without a license.