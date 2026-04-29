Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Caleb M. Carrasco and Alexa R. Schaefer, both of Spokane Valley.

Tucker R. Samuelson and Anna J. Maccamy, both of Spokane.

Bryce J. Gill and Emily L. Maclean, both of Spokane.

Alex D. Mace and Kaley M. Stoker, both of Charlotte, N.C.

Dmitriy S. Dumbrava and Evelina S. Florianovich, both of Spokane Valley.

William J. Baesman and Jaden E. Laclaire, both of Spokane Valley.

Anthony W. Swisher and Tymber A. Reynolds, both of Tekoa.

Jonathan R. Miller and Ashley M. McCarron, both of Elk.

Andrew R. Joy and Kelli M. Richmond, both of Spokane Valley.

Juan Pina and Zaira A. Acevedo Aldana, both of Spokane Valley.

Ronald A. Darkly and Lisa M. Budd, both of Spokane.

Jordan E. Deboer and Samantha M. Zakrzewski, both of Spokane.

Jesse A. Lewis and Adrienne M. Daratha, both of Chattaroy.

Samuel R. Petersen, of Medical Lake, and Grace E. Doty, of Athol.

Luis A. Mendoza and Michelina K. Cozzetto, both of Mead.

Colin M. Morin and Katelynn K. Ward, both of Spokane.

Zachary J. Heglin and Leighavna H. Bowles, both of Chattaroy.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Hailey O’Grady, restitution of premises.

Eaglepointe ICG LLC v. Christina Cons, restitution of premises.

West 315 LLC v. Autry Stills, restitution of premises.

I South Madelia LLC v. Brieana Fontaine, restitution of premises.

Palouse Family Apartments LLC v. Alexander Gustaffe, restitution of premises.

Atlasdair Management LLC v. Jeremy M. McVicker, restitution of premises.

Lincoln Heights Apartment Syndicate v. Richard Shumaker, restitution of premises.

Slumber LLC v. Pili J. Thomas, restitution of premises.

Red Leaf Lodge LLC v. Shamil Khamitov, restitution of premises.

DDBT LLC v. Cortland Brewer, restitution of premises.

Housing Quarters LLC v. Michael L. Chapman, restitution of premises.

Mindy Grant v. Samantha Hermes, complaint.

HBI Auto LLC v. Vertical LLC, complaint for damages.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Sabori, Benjamin and Jennifer K.

Moore, Riley and Jenny

Stecker, Amber M. and Tyler J.

England, Joshua E. and Hebert, Kimberly L.

Campion, Tonya L. and Alhammadi, Alexander E. D.

Cronk, Brandon J. and Melanie C.

Richardson, Vanessa L. and Ryan J.

Pfleger, Amber S. and David S.

Tupper, Jessica M. and Samuel C.

Cox, Beata J. and Stephen M.

Hood, Lacy N. and Brian E. S.

Bertram-Kinsey, Kara M. and Kinsey, Randall S.

Rondeau, Aaron and Larena

McLean, Ayla M. and Suddick-Reyes, Joshua R.

Richardson, Riffie E. and Freemantle, Maya

Cooper, Kimberly M. and Thomas

Gerbing, Peyton K. and Robert C.

Womack, Chelsea M. and Nicholas R.

Larson, Athena A. and Michael A.

Wimer, Thomas R. B. and Cheptekei, Mellon

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Harlen N. Cariss, 25; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to harassment and attempting to elude a police vehicle, first-degree malicious mischief and third-degree assault.

Domingo Cruz, 27; $15 restitution, 17 months in prison with credit given for 316 days served, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault, interfering with reporting domestic violence, third-degree domestic theft and domestic order violation.

Phillip P. Shcherbina, 22; $700 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of reckless driving.

Sydney N. Yaghmaei, 25; 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree child rape.

Joshua M. Myers, 37; $11,692.31 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to first-degree malicious mischief, first-degree trafficking stolen property and first-degree theft.

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Pedro G. Mendez, 27; 63 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic residential burglary and second-degree domestic assault, after being found guilty of harassment and second-degree domestic reckless burning.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Noelle C. Brue, 39; 30 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Kimberly A. Campbell, 41; 45 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Ricky D. Davis, 64; 15 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Bill A. Dorley, 36; 37 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Renee R. Eagle, 22; nine days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant, use of a controlled substance in public and second-degree criminal trespassing.

Raymond L. Ellison, 44; 30 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Heather M. Langman, 30; five days in jail converted to five days of community service, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Carlos J. Martinez, 37; nine days in jail, making a false statement to a public servant, possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Chad R. Taylor, 44; 31 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Elijah S. Terril, 29; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of work crew, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.

Michelle L. Walczak, 65; $1,402 fine, one day in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Kailyn B. Alt, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Bailey A. Bateman, 27; eight days in jail converted to 120 days of electronic home monitoring, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Seth S. Cleminson, 21; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brandyn J. R. Dick, 31; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, 24 months of probation, reckless driving.

Hanna S. Elliott, 25; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Jason A. Barrom, 36; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Vern E. Boyd, III, 28; 30 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, 12 months of probation, third-degree theft.

Brandy L. Cornett, 27; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Michelle L. Teagle, 43; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, third-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

Nathaniel E. Pakootas-Condon, 22; 90 days in jail with credit given for 48 days served, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Carey R. Bradshaw, 45; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, fourth-degree assault.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Andrew C. Hildreth, 50; 10 days in jail, 12 months of probation, first-degree driving with a suspended license.

Onyango P. Lopaya, 32; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Kayla C. Mooney, 27; $952.50 fine, 90 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.