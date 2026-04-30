The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
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Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
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On the Air

Friday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

5 p.m.: Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 250 FS1

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+

6:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State MW Network

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Arizona at Chi. Cubs MLB

4 p.m.: San Fran. at Tampa Bay or Milwaukee at Wash. MLB

6:45 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Apple TV

7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels or Chi. White Sox at S. Diego MLB

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4 p.m.: Detroit at Orlando Prime Video

4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Toronto Prime Video

6:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Houston Prime Video

Football, UFL

5 p.m.: Houston at Columbus Fox 28

Golf

7 a.m.: LPGA: Mayakoba Open Golf

9 a.m.: Champions: The Tradition Golf

Noon: PGA: Cadillac Championship Golf

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Montreal ESPN2

4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Boston ESPN

7 p.m.: Vegas at Utah ESPN

Soccer, men

Noon: EPL: Burnley at Leeds USA

Friday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

6:45 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Saturday’s TV Highlights

Baseball, college

6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga ESPN+

6:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State MW Network

Baseball, MLB

11 a.m.: Arizona at Chi. Cubs or Toronto at Minnesota MLB

1:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh FS1

4:15 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis Fox 28

6:40 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Mariners TV

Basketball, NBA playoffs

4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at New York NBC / Peacock

Football, UFL

9 a.m.: Dallas at D.C. ABC

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: Cadillac Championship Golf

11:30 a.m.: Champions: The Tradition Golf

Noon: PGA: Cadillac Championship continued CBS

Horse racing

11:30 a.m.: Kentucky Derby coverage NBC

3:57 p.m.: Kentucky Derby post time (approximate) NBC

Soccer, men

7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham at Brentford USA

9:30 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Arsenal NBC

11:30 a.m.: MLS: Seattle at Kansas City Fox 28

1:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Salt Lake Fox 28

4 p.m.: MLS: Orlando at Miami FS1

5:30 p.m.: USL: Spokane at Corpus Christi ESPN+

Soccer, women

1 p.m.: NWSL: Washington at Orlando ION

3:30 p.m.: NWSL: Kansas City at North Carolina ION

5:45 p.m.: NWSL: Utah at Angel City ION

6 p.m.: Super League: Lexington at Spokane SWX / Peacock

Saturday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

6:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

6:40 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene (DH) 103.5-FM

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Auto racing

12:30 p.m.: Cup Series: Wurth 400 FS1

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State MW Network

1 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga ESPN+

Baseball, MLB

1 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at S. Diego or N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels MLB

1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Mariners TV

Basketball, NBA playoffs

TBD: Orlando at Detroit TBD

TBD: Toronto at Cleveland TBD

TBD: Houston at L.A. Lakers TBD

Basketball, WNBA preseason

2 p.m.: New York at Connecticut ION

4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas ION

Football, UFL

1 p.m.: Birmingham at Orlando Fox 28

Golf

10 a.m.: LPGA: Mayakoba Open CBS

Noon: PGA: Cadillac Championship CBS

Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs

TBD: Boston at Buffalo TBD

TBD: Utah at Vegas TBD

TBD: Montreal at Tampa Bay TBD

Soccer, men

11 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Aston Villa USA

Soccer, women

10 a.m.: NWSL: Portland at Chicago ESPN2

Noon: NWSL: Denver at Boston CBS Sports

2 p.m.: Louisville at Gotham CBS Sports

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Baseball, college

12:05 p.m.: Fresno St. at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Baseball, MLB

Noon: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM

Baseball, NWL

1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM

All events subject to change