On the Air
Friday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
5 p.m.: Truck Series: SpeedyCash.com 250 FS1
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga SWX / ESPN+
6:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State MW Network
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Arizona at Chi. Cubs MLB
4 p.m.: San Fran. at Tampa Bay or Milwaukee at Wash. MLB
6:45 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Apple TV
7 p.m.: N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels or Chi. White Sox at S. Diego MLB
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4 p.m.: Detroit at Orlando Prime Video
4:30 p.m.: Cleveland at Toronto Prime Video
6:30 p.m.: L.A. Lakers at Houston Prime Video
Football, UFL
5 p.m.: Houston at Columbus Fox 28
Golf
7 a.m.: LPGA: Mayakoba Open Golf
9 a.m.: Champions: The Tradition Golf
Noon: PGA: Cadillac Championship Golf
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
4 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Montreal ESPN2
4:30 p.m.: Buffalo at Boston ESPN
7 p.m.: Vegas at Utah ESPN
Soccer, men
Noon: EPL: Burnley at Leeds USA
Friday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
6:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
6:45 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
6:35 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Saturday’s TV Highlights
Baseball, college
6 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga ESPN+
6:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State MW Network
Baseball, MLB
11 a.m.: Arizona at Chi. Cubs or Toronto at Minnesota MLB
1:05 p.m.: Cincinnati at Pittsburgh FS1
4:15 p.m.: L.A. Dodgers at St. Louis Fox 28
6:40 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Mariners TV
Basketball, NBA playoffs
4:30 p.m.: Atlanta at New York NBC / Peacock
Football, UFL
9 a.m.: Dallas at D.C. ABC
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: Cadillac Championship Golf
11:30 a.m.: Champions: The Tradition Golf
Noon: PGA: Cadillac Championship continued CBS
Horse racing
11:30 a.m.: Kentucky Derby coverage NBC
3:57 p.m.: Kentucky Derby post time (approximate) NBC
Soccer, men
7 a.m.: EPL: West Ham at Brentford USA
9:30 a.m.: EPL: Fulham at Arsenal NBC
11:30 a.m.: MLS: Seattle at Kansas City Fox 28
1:30 p.m.: MLS: Portland at Salt Lake Fox 28
4 p.m.: MLS: Orlando at Miami FS1
5:30 p.m.: USL: Spokane at Corpus Christi ESPN+
Soccer, women
1 p.m.: NWSL: Washington at Orlando ION
3:30 p.m.: NWSL: Kansas City at North Carolina ION
5:45 p.m.: NWSL: Utah at Angel City ION
6 p.m.: Super League: Lexington at Spokane SWX / Peacock
Saturday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
6:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
6:40 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
5:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene (DH) 103.5-FM
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Auto racing
12:30 p.m.: Cup Series: Wurth 400 FS1
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: Fresno State at Washington State MW Network
1 p.m.: Santa Clara at Gonzaga ESPN+
Baseball, MLB
1 p.m.: Chi. White Sox at S. Diego or N.Y. Mets at L.A. Angels MLB
1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle Mariners TV
Basketball, NBA playoffs
TBD: Orlando at Detroit TBD
TBD: Toronto at Cleveland TBD
TBD: Houston at L.A. Lakers TBD
Basketball, WNBA preseason
2 p.m.: New York at Connecticut ION
4 p.m.: Las Vegas at Dallas ION
Football, UFL
1 p.m.: Birmingham at Orlando Fox 28
Golf
10 a.m.: LPGA: Mayakoba Open CBS
Noon: PGA: Cadillac Championship CBS
Hockey, NHL Stanley Cup playoffs
TBD: Boston at Buffalo TBD
TBD: Utah at Vegas TBD
TBD: Montreal at Tampa Bay TBD
Soccer, men
11 a.m.: EPL: Tottenham at Aston Villa USA
Soccer, women
10 a.m.: NWSL: Portland at Chicago ESPN2
Noon: NWSL: Denver at Boston CBS Sports
2 p.m.: Louisville at Gotham CBS Sports
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Baseball, college
12:05 p.m.: Fresno St. at Washington State 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Baseball, MLB
Noon: Seattle Mariners Trident Talk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
1:10 p.m.: Kansas City at Seattle 700-AM / 105.3-FM
Baseball, NWL
1:05 p.m.: Spokane at Eugene 103.5-FM
All events subject to change