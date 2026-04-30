Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Troiellis R. Reichlin Capili and Kiersten K. J. Hines, both of Spokane.

Blake A. Bonds and Justine A. B. Mozel, both of Rathdrum.

Miller R. Kuck and Cailyn N. Castaneda, both of Spokane.

Nook Loeak and Dianne Shamory, both of Spokane.

Jacobie M. Stockdale and Jasmyne M. Hunter, both of Airway Heights.

Cole J. Berner and Anusha Gollapalli, both of Greenacres.

Mark S. Resen and Kelly M. Vee, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Anthony R. Zimmerman and Maria G. Johnson, both of Post Falls.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Wells Fargo Bank NA v. Mark Grigoryan, money claimed owed.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Richard W. Branter, complaint for damages.

Autumn Brathovde v. Peter J. Gerlett, complaint for damages.

Breanna Erdman and Crystal Erdman v. Natasha Callahan, also known as Natasha Hargrave, and Ivan Liles, complaint for personal injuries.

Tempus Management LLC v. Civic Financial Services LLC, Fay Servicing LLC, Wilmington Savings Fun Society, FFCR LLC, DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc., HMC Assets LLC and Nomadic Flips LLC, complaint for declaratory relief.

Pinecrest Construction LLC v. AM Construction LLC, Wester Surety Co., Desiree Asbury and Chris Asbury, complaint.

Sierra Athos v. Spokane County, complaint for personal injury.

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. v. Richard W. Branter, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Toguchi, Carey V. and John C.

Passanise, Michael J. and Fulleylove, Aurora C.

Byers, Britani N. and Devon T.

Muchiri, Harriet W. and Muchiri Kiarago, Ejidio

Ariza, Vanessa J. and Nicholas A.

Irons, Alexandria R. and Doner, Ian A.

Riddle, Rebecca R. and Michael R., Jr.

Jones, Jeffrey F. and Christina M.

Chapman, Audrey and Molina Montes De Oca, Daniel

McNaul, Holden T. and Cammack, Hannah L.

Samas, Christina and Mohamed, Ciza

Jackson, Jazmine A. L. and Simmons, Mervin A.

Gallardo-Contreras, Jessica V. and Prince, Wren D.

Pennybacker, William D., II and Courtney

Enburg, Jennifer and Patrick C.

O’Brien, Kerri A. and Timothy M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Febechukwu Megwalu, 29; $8,392.31 restitution, 103 days in jail with credit given for 103 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary, second-degree malicious mischief, second-degree theft and third-degree malicious mischief.

Nicholas R. Anstine, 29; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of forgery and second-degree theft.

Sophanarith San, 44; $11,392 restitution, 11 days in jail, after pleading guilty to two counts of money laundering.

Azariah E. Hulsey, 46; 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of second-degree identity theft, two counts of possession of stolen property and second-degree theft.

Kyle E. White, 32; 12 months and one day in prison, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempted second-degree child molestation.

Brandon Pulver, 31; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Naythan L. Bivens, 36; $600 restitution, 12 months and one day in prison, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to delivering a controlled substance.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristen C. O’Sullivan

Romello D. Abram, 31; 14 days in jail, protection order violation and harassment.

Jeffrey L. Boughter, 39; 60 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Daniel J. Cruz, 36; 20 days in jail, protection order violation.

Kyle S. C. Davis, 36; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault, resisting arrest, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and protection order violation.

Kaela J. Duncan, 38; one day in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Chad A. Horne, 38; 290 days in jail, malicious mischief of property.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Justice L. Putnam, 27; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of work crew, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Clayton W. Davis, 29; 45 days in jail converted to 45 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Morgan P. Evaneski, 25; 20 days in jail, third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Edwin O. Adere, 35; 20 days in jail with credit given for six days served, second-degree vehicle prowling and driving while intoxicated.

Nicholas A. Ariza, 39; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

Adrian L. Culp, 44; one day in jail converted to eight hours of community service, physical control.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Brian J. Hartnett, 54; 60 days in jail, driving while intoxicated and third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Kine Hitchfield, 25; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated.

William C. Jackson, 25; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, driving while intoxicated and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Dawson R. Jacobs, 20; two days in jail with credit given for one day served, one day in jail converted to eight hours of community services, driving while intoxicated.

Rohit S. Kunwar, 32; 30 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Scott J. Harrington, 41; 94 days in jail with credit given for eight days served, driving while intoxicated.

Randall M. Nilsen, 36; 60 days of electronic home monitoring, first-degree negligent driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Christopher McCleod, 56; three days in jail converted to 24 hours of community service, stalking.

Sydney P. Onam, 29; 10 days in jail converted to 10 days of electronic home monitoring, fourth-degree assault and interfering with reporting domestic violence.

Emory E. Reeves, 40; 10 days in jail with credit given for two days served, eight days in jail converted to eight days of electronic home monitoring, protection order violation.

Kaicy A. Boyer, 26; 55 days in jail with credit given for 55 days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault.

Alisha J. Hilborn, 41; 13 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, fourth-degree assault.

Laura L. Kelly, 64; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, protection order violation.