Marijuana use trumps cigarettes in U.S., new study finds

By Greta Cross USA TODAY

Marijuana use surpassed cigarette use in the United States last year, a new study found.

In 2025, 43.8 million Americans (ages 12 and older) used marijuana regularly, compared to 36.1 million Americans who smoked cigarettes, according to the 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Marijuana use was highest among adults 18 to 25 (8.4 million people), while cigarette use was highest among adults 26 and older (32.2 million people), the survey, released July 28, shows.

Smoking was the most common mode of marijuana use, followed by edibles, vaping, dabs, waxes and concentrates, the study found. In addition to cigarettes, 29.3 million Americans (ages 12 and older) reported regular nicotine vaping usage.

Around 60,000 Americans were interviewed for the latest edition of the annual survey, conducted by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

The 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health doesn’t point to why marijuana use surpassed cigarette use in 2025. However, the findings come as more states legalize medical and recreational marijuana.

Forty-one states have legalized medical marijuana, and 24 states have legalized recreational use, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures. Medical and recreational marijuana are both legal in Washington, D.C.

Despite marijuana’s growing popularity, the substance still hasn’t touched alcohol.

In 2025, 129.1 million Americans aged 12 and up currently drank alcohol, according to ⁠the 2025 National Survey on Drug Use and Health. Of that figure, 44% were monthly binge ⁠drinkers.

For men, binge drinking is defined as five or more drinks on one day in the past 30 days. For women, binge drinking is four or more drinks on one day in the past 30 days.

What all ⁠does the National Survey on Drug Use and Health measure?

Conducted by the federal government since 1971, the National Survey on Drug Use and Health includes findings on “self-reported substance use ⁠and mental health of the U.S. civilian, noninstitutionalized population aged 12 or older.” According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, the survey measures: