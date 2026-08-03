Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Robert Nyberg v. Steve Hand, et al., restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Mychal Little, et al., money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Rashel Williams, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Zachary Fraze, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Jennifer Dvorak, money claimed owed.

Leanne Mieszala v. HMSHOST Corp. and Starbucks Corp., complaint.

J.W. v. State of Washington, Department of Children, Youth and Families, complaint.

ARF Financial LLC v. Larry R. Cauble, complaint.

Timothy Tueth v. Mark Plaskowski, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Loukkola, Leslie G. and Kaufman, James H.

Roberts, Pamela M. and Buscher, Michael C.

Votroubek, Jennifer K. and Timothy R.

Miller, Rachel R. and Brandon J.

Murphy, Skylar M. and John R. F.

Strom, Laura B. and Eric P.

Speer, Marko and Kimberly A.

Harding, Keith and Redman, Rachell

Matlock, Michelle E. and Shawn L.

Ulvan, Victoria R. and Nicholas H.

Legal separations granted

Mobley, Delena O. and Derek K.

Arce, Heather and Peter D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Orlando Jaramillo, 35; $1,179.76 restitution, 12 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Austin R. Waagenaar, 23; 76 days in jail with credit given for 76 days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault, after pleading guilty to two counts of harassment.

Zachary A. Defrance, 34; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Nicolas X. Parrish, 33; three months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Tyrone L. Gardipee, 41; 26.8125 months in prison, 26.8125 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of attempted second-degree domestic robbery.

Travis R. Corneil, 35; $1,480.36 restitution, 36 months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief and fourth-degree assault.

Judge Breean L. Beggs

Leslie J. Olson, 44; 70 days in jail, after being found guilty of attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Sherman L. Kinard, 34; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Christopher A. Martinez, 22; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Larklan Alee, 26; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dylan R. Banks, 32; nine days in jail with credit given for nine days served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Randee J. Brioso, 22; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Clayton W. Fincher, 27; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Casey D. Gairrett, 36; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jenny J. Zappone

Jager J. Fox, 33; six days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, fourth-degree assault and harassment.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Nathaniel F. Hammer, 36; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Jason L. Harmon, 33; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, failure to obey a police officer.

Suzannah R. Karn, 42; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Claire N. Lavoie, 24; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Brayden D. Lovins, 19; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Joseph J. Meeks, 40; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, use of a controlled substance in public.

Natalie R. Montelongo, 26; 10 days in jail with credit given for 10 days served, hit and run of an attended vehicle.

Dickson T. Nkaloyo, 35; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, driving while intoxicated.