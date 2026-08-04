Spokane County

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Marriage dissolutions granted

Olsen, Adam M. and Tracy M.

Kidd, Jonathan A. and Michelle L.

Bright, Kainoa K. and Donna V.

Mezhans, Artem and Inna

Maroney, Kendra L. and Joseph R.

Perry, Jessica and Kyle K.

Perry, Michael R. and Tosha R.

Lill, Nathan D. and Moran Lill, Camille A.

Seaman, Sarah N. and David R.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Aaron T. Mack, 44; 27 days in jail with credit given for 27 days served, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.

Rodney A. Spivey, 39; 39 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to hate crime.

Connor G. Murphy, 29; 45 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to third-degree domestic assault.

Maksim P. Milkin, 44; 59 days in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief, driving while intoxicated and second-degree vehicle prowling.

Joshua J. Oliver, 45; 12.75 months in prison, 12.75 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree malicious mischief.

Jessica K. Clark, 30; three days in jail with credit given for three days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Keisha A. McClellan, 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Lance E. Rhodes, 40; nine months in jail, 12 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of fourth-degree domestic assault, third-degree theft and resisting arrest.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Khalia B. Aiken, 23; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Austin L. Ayton, 30; 68 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Christopher D. Barber, 37; 13 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Tyson L. Bonton, 27; 15 days in jail converted to 15 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Devin A. Byrd, 34; 29 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public.

Travis R. Crane, 33; 28 days in jail, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Jonathan W. Davis, 50; 21 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and possession of a controlled substance.

Nicole L. Delrio, 49; three days in jail, third-degree theft.

Shawn A. Gerean, 56; 15 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Brandon K. Harris, 53; 12 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

John A. B. Hernandez, 58; 12 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Anthony D. L. Just, 29; 17 days in jail, harassment.

Krystal M. Larson, 37; 10 days in jail, obstructing access to public property.

Jessie K. Locklear, 39; 14 days in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Heather E. Mansbridge, 37; 11 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Victoria A. Michael, 36; 16 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Gerald T. Nottage, 53; one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Keegan T. Nugent, 32; 10 days in jail, use of a controlled substance in public and unlawful transit conduct.

Matthew B. O’Neil, 48; eight days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Shailyn L. Parcel, 22; 20 days in jail, second-degree criminal trespassing and third-degree theft.

Laron J. Robinson, 49; 28 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Davion J. Schauman, 29; 156 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and two counts of reckless endangerment.

Camilla M. Shirley, 50; 10 days in jail, protection order violation.

Joseph M. Vosahlo, 29; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Asher C. Walk, 28; one day in jail, first-degree negligent driving.

Timithy Whipple, 41; 20 days in jail, harassment.