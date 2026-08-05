Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Joshua C. Gossmeyer and Brittany M. Ramsbacher, both of Post Falls.

Conner P. Verret and Molly M. R. Young, both of Spokane.

Luca M. Licciardi and Miranda B. Posten, both of Spokane Valley.

Casey J. Bailey and Holly A. Cozzolino, both of Spokane Valley.

Aaron J. Mann, of Spokane Valley, and Olivia F. Batchelder, of Post Falls.

Kurt A. Burgan and Kateri E. Rapp, both of Liberty Lake.

Ephrem Glushchenko and Brianna I. Clark, both of Spokane.

Hubert E. Williams and Eva L. Gunther, both of Spokane.

Damien E. Frank and Nikki R. Bigsmoke, both of Airway Heights.

Diego A. Trefflie Morales and Jocelyn A. Vigil, both of Spokane.

Corey R. Wright, of Kennewick, and Elizabeth A. E. Boyd, of Spokane Valley.

Mitchael R. Chapman and Karina Y. Grebenchuk, both of Spokane.

Connor J. Capdeville and Alexa J. Powell, both of Spokane.

Asher L. Layton and Leah A. Richards, both of Spokane.

Andreas C. Brown and Gina D. Fiorillo, both of Spokane.

Joshua W. Bartylla and Chelsea J. Corigliano, both of Spokane.

Kaie W. Bailey and Courtney L. Miller, both of Spokane.

Jacob R. Means and Heidi B. Long, both of Spokane.

Alexandra V. French and Dana M. Buchmiller, both of Spokane.

Logan M. Horrocks and Moriah K. Heberer, both of Rathdrum.

Cole T. Tenny and Erika L. Mortvedt, both of Nine Mile Falls.

Juan D. Rengifo, of Spokane, and Kylee G. Estoos, of Spokane Valley.

Patrick L. Brown and Jamie S. Noonan, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Bolivar LLC v. Angels Wings Adult Family LLC, restitution of premises.

Eagle Point Apartments LLC v. Victoria Murray, restitution of premises.

301 Main Ave. LLC v. Douglas A. Olson, restitution of premises.

Cowa Pinehurst Preservation LLC v. Jose Arias, restitution of premises.

CV the Imperial LLC v. Paul Cable, Jr., restitution of premises.

CSC Kings View Realty LLC v. Brianna L. Fields, et al., restitution of premises.

Copper River Apartments LLC v. Derek Wright, et al., restitution of premises.

Boxcar Spo LLC v. Ismael Juarez, restitution of premises.

Syringa Property Management Inc. v. Percyla Jack, et al., restitution of premises.

Rustic Ridge LLC v. Constance Rudolph, restitution of premises.

American Express National Bank v. Arnold J. Bank, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Evans Korir, money claimed owed.

Brookdale Senior Living v. Justin Schutz, et al., money claimed owed.

Rand Ohrstrom v. Anthony Cowens, et al., restitution of premises.

Signal Mountain LLC v. Erica Martin, restitution of premises.

Jason Ensley v. Charles Colgrove, restitution of premises.

Roland V. Anderson v. Edith Birdsong, et al., seeking quiet title.

Kristi Heaton v. Tanya Daniels, restitution of premises.

Lawrence H. Hritsco v. Christopher Harvey, et al., restitution of premises.

Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois v. Kera M. Gamble, complaint for damages.

Capital One NA v. Emi Pilant, money claimed owed.

The Estate of Constance Thoorsell and Erik Thoorsell v. Mutual of Omaha Mortgage and Reverse Mortgage Division, complaint.

Safeco Insurance Co. of Illinois v. Kera M. Gable, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Dewalt, Ashley E. and Jared R.

Upmeyer, Austin and Amanda

Frashefski, Kara M. and Cory T.

Petrie, Rachel A. M. and Nicolas A.

Hunt, Brian H. and Linda J.

Barnard, Amanda J. and Brian S.

Smith, Sunshine A. E. and Brian W.

Whitney, Robert L. and Lyonnais, Breahn R.

McNaul, Holden T. and Cammack, Hannah L.

Brache, Kerissa R. and Tungate, Jesse A.

Frey, Jessica S. and Kiel A.

Humble, Melian and Scheck, Ronald

Brummett, Douglas J. and Amanda N.

King, Harrison W. and Faith M.

Jordan, Jamie L. and Thomas L.

Shulze, Rebecca R. and Anderson, Marshall J.

Catlow, Sydney L. and Jordan C.

Henry, Aaron M. and Jamie L.

Legal separations granted

Frashefski, Kara M. and Cory T.

Lean, Kyla A. and Grant C.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Matthias Piggot, 45; 102 days in jail with credit given for 102 days served, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic unlawful imprisonment and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Mary C. Logan

James E. M. Kunz, 39; two days in jail, protection order violation.

Judge Gloria Ochoa-Bruck

Donald M. Slugaj, 35; nine days in jail, fourth-degree assault and protection order violation.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Alexander J. Knox, 28; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Colby A. Miller, 33; 34 days in jail with credit given for 17 days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.