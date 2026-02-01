Alcaraz makes history as Djokovic is denied a 25th Grand Slam title

By Eleanor Crooks Tribune News Service

MELBOURNE, Australia – History belonged to Carlos Alcaraz at the Australian Open while Novak Djokovic’s quest for a 25th Grand Slam title goes on.

At 22-years-old, Alcaraz is the youngest man in history to complete the Grand Slam of all four major titles, breaking a record set by American Don Budge in 1938.

The remarkable young Spaniard simply had too much for Djokovic in the end, with the 38-year-old starting superbly but falling to a 2-6, 6-2 6-3, 7-5 defeat.

It is the first time in 11 finals at Melbourne Park that Djokovic has not come out the victor, but, having beaten one of the two new kings of men’s tennis, Jannik Sinner, in an extraordinary semifinal, the other one was a step too far.

Djokovic’s achievement in just reaching the final deserves all the plaudits, though, and his insistence that a 25th major is not out of reach appears a lot more realistic – if he can somehow find a way past Alcaraz.

Alcaraz, who has moved seamlessly past his shock split from coach Juan Carlos Ferrero in December, is operating at a speed unmatched in men’s tennis.

Djokovic was 29 when he finally claimed the last piece of his Grand Slam puzzle at the French Open in 2016, while Rafael Nadal was 24 and Roger Federer 27.

Alcaraz is also five years younger than Djokovic was when he reached seven Grand Slam titles, with only Bjorn Borg anywhere the same figures.

Alcaraz praised Djokovic as “inspiring,” adding: “I just enjoy so much watching you play. It’s been an honor sharing the locker room, sharing the court.”

Djokovic said in a gracious and funny speech: “I’m sure we’ll be seeing each other many more times in the next 10 years … not.”

The Serbian appeared to cast doubt on whether he has another crack at this title in him, saying to the crowd: “I must be very honest and say I didn’t think I would be standing in the closing ceremony of a Grand Slam once again.

“God knows what happens tomorrow, let alone in six months or 12 months. It has been a great ride. I love you guys.”

Djokovic had played at a sensational level for four hours against Sinner and he started the same against Alcaraz, timing the ball beautifully and completely outplaying Alcaraz in the opening set.

But the momentum switched on the luckiest of net cords for Alcaraz at 15-15 in the third game of the second set, the ball dropping dead on Djokovic’s side of the court and prompting his opponent to raise both hands in apology.

Two points later, Alcaraz had a break of serve and a foothold in the match, with Djokovic’s statistics very much heading in the wrong direction.

He headed off court for a bathroom break while the roof, which had only been a quarter open on a cool Melbourne evening, closed still further, prompting pointed questioning of officials from Alcaraz and a swift change of tack.

One of the big questions surrounding the match was how Djokovic would recover physically after his exertions of Friday.

Although Alcaraz had an even longer encounter with Alexander Zverev, and battled through cramp, he is 16 years younger.

It was scarcely possible to believe Djokovic’s age as he somehow retrieved a deep backhand then sprinted forward to send a short angled flick from Alcaraz around the net post, the Serbian standing with his hands on his hips after watching his opponent scramble it back, bringing the crowd to their feet.

But Alcaraz, who has now won three Slam finals against the Serbian after back-to-back triumphs at Wimbledon, was beginning to find all the answers, and Djokovic’s resistance was broken again in the fifth game.

While watching the match, Nadal must have been having flashbacks to his battles with Djokovic here as he nodded his approval.

Nadal never got the better of his great rival on Rod Laver Arena – very few have – but Alcaraz was showing his full box of tricks, and Djokovic was powerless to resist.

Djokovic took tablets during a visit from the trainer before the fourth set, and hung on grimly through an epic first service game, saving six break points and soaking up the energy from his fans.

Would Nadal perhaps like to play in his place, Djokovic inquired of the Spaniard, who chuckled in response and stayed firmly in his seat.

Djokovic grimaced after just missing a forehand that would have given him a 5-4 lead, Alcaraz roaring in delight after surviving the game.

It would prove to be Djokovic’s final chance, with Alcaraz collapsing to the court after a final forehand from his opponent flew long.