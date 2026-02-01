Even with questions around Seahawks future, their young talent is set up for sustained success | Dave Boling

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

SAN FRANCISCO – The National Football League is a harsh ecosystem.

Ownership uncertainty and staff erosion can dim the future outlook for any franchise in the league. Especially when success makes a team appealing to predators.

Dynasties? Rare. By design. The National Football League is built to prevent such things.

Despite the forces of entropy already trying to gnaw away at the Seattle Seahawks, I’d argue that the cornerstones are in place for a run of stability and growth.

The key factor: Young talent. High-end, top-shelf, young talent, at that. In abundance.

These are the bankable elements, and with proper management and nurturing, the Seahawks could be at the very start of a streak of sustainable championship contention.

The ownership situation: Talks have freshened regarding the sale of the Seahawks, with the only question being the time frame. The Paul Allen ownership, extended by the stewardship of his sister, Jody, has been a huge success story in the NFL.

Which, of course, makes them a ripe target.

If the name Ken Behring doesn’t ring a bell to younger Seahawks fans, you have no idea how fast the wrong owner can sink a team, alienate a community, and erode even a deeply entrenched fan base.

As the Seahawks set up shop in the Bay Area in preparation for Super Bowl 60, staff predation from external forces already has started.

That’s the cost of being on the top. It’s always been the product of that season’s bottom-feeders wanting to hire away assistants who might know the secrets to recent successes.

It’s happening faster than ever. If you’re an impatient owner who has already missed on hiring the young Mike Macdonald, you’re inclined to try to get in there and money-whip a coordinator or two away from him.

But the real strength of the Seahawks is the abundance of talent still under rookie contracts.

Thanks to general manager John Schneider’s high batting average in recent drafts, the Hawks have to be the envy of the league.

Since realignment in 2002 until the present, 48 teams have won conference championships. The 2025 Seahawks have the fifth-youngest overall starting units (26.93 years), highly reminiscent of the 2013 World Champion Seahawks, who were the fourth-youngest in that span (26.89).

And when examining offensive starters alone, this year’s Seahawks starters are the second-youngest among those 48 conference champions (26.3). Remember, they set a franchise scoring record this season.

Kansas City’s 2022 club had the youngest overall group of starters (26.0). The Chiefs’ prolonged success indicates how that figure reflects staying power of at least several more seasons.

The youngest Seahawk, in fact, may have the brightest future. Rookie safety Nick Emmanwori is still 21, until Saturday before the Super Bowl.

Having made the All-Rookie team, with everything pointing to a string of Pro Bowl acknowledgments to follow, it’s fair to wonder how Emmanwori was available in the second round (35th overall pick) of the last draft.

His great instincts and aggressiveness can’t be measured, as such, but consider that he is 6-3, 220, ran 4.38 over 40 yards, with a 43-inch vertical. So, he is faster than any of the Legion of Boom starters, just 10 pounds lighter than Kam Chancellor, and can jump like an NBA All-Star.

Best of all, he plays like a veteran, and is already showing valuable leadership skills.

Against the Falcons, his stats include two tackles for loss, a sack, a blocked field goal and an interception.

Happy birthday, young man. Stay hungry.

On the other side of the ball, receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba is still 23 (will turn 24 on Valentine’s Day). He’s in his third season at the age Jerry Rice was a rookie. He already has first-team All-Pro recognition and two Pro Bowl nods.

Schneider got him with a 20th pick. He’s an absolute game-breaker.

Still 23.

Abe Lucas, at 27, is the gray-beard on the young offensive line. Grey Zabel, 23, made the All-Rookie Team. And Charles Cross, who has already earned a second contract, is just 25.

Defensive tackle Byron Murphy II didn’t get the Pro Bowl recognition, but his play warranted it. Also 23.

Tight end A.J. Barner, so important as a blocker, receiver, and tush-push quarterback, 23.

How about a cornerback who has three Pro Bowl honors and already has been voted to the Seahawks’ 50 best players in franchise history – Devon Witherspoon, 25.

Running back Kenneth Walker III, with three seasons in excess of 900 rushing yards, and increasing effectiveness and value as this season has progressed – 25.

Even quarterback Sam Darnold is 28.

I wouldn’t pretend to know anything about stocks and bonds, but it seems like the Seahawks would be a safe investment on the competitive futures market.

So much can happen to disrupt the momentum, but that kind of youthful talent is rare, and Sunday’s Super Bowl could be the first in a streak for these young Seahawks.