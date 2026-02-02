Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Michael A. Lieman and Jayce A. Toshiko Hartman, both of Spokane.

Jeremiah R. Hulsizer, of Spokane, and Aaliyah C. R. Boeckel, of Cheney.

William W. Meyer and Janae V. Strayer, both of Spokane Valley.

Coby L. Nostrant and Jewlia L. Thompson, both of Spokane Valley.

Jacob E. Stutes, of Liberty Lake and Jenna H. Engel, of Spokane.

Eric A. Slater and Alisha E. King, both of Spokane.

Gracen M. McBlair, of Spokane, and Lauren S. Walden, of Elk.

Tyler A. Lahr and Erica B. Millman, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Richard Pavey and Shirley Pavey v. Allison Bennett and Robert Bolen, complaint.

Fourth Canon Investments LLC v. Nick Campbell, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Joshua Byars, restitution of premises.

Prairie Hills LLC v. Travis Lang, restitution of premises.

Capital One NA v. Robert Mason, money claimed owed.

US Bank National Association v. Jessica A. Gardner, money claimed owed.

Global Federal Credit Union v. Donald Pullins, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Teylor Mulligan, money claimed owed.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Ruiz, Heather M. and Ruiz Mendoza, Eduardo E.

Urbiha, Scott C. and Natalie C.

Christie, Thomas G. and Joann K.

Erickson, Calvin C. and Flores, Christine D.

Lewis, Owen C. and Margaret M.

Laturner, Stephen and Paula

Parker, Thomas F. and Anna M.

Vargas, Alexia E. and Wilson, Spencer D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Annette S. Plese

Ryan J. Herman, 32; life in prison, after being found guilty of three counts of first-degree child molestation.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Jacob M. Benitez, 51; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Nathan C. Brown, 49; $750 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Brandon L. Busch, 50; $750 fine, one day in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Tyrone L. Gardipee, 40; four days in jail with credit given for four days served, operating a vehicle without a license.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

James A. Hawksworth, 57; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, possession of a controlled substance.

Derek C. Keno, 39; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Ryan T. Hagler, 26; $1,670.50 fine, 135 days in jail with credit given for one day served, 134 days in jail converted to 140 days of electronic home monitoring, 60 months of probation, driving while intoxicated and second-degree driving with a suspended license.