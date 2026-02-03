Measles case reported in Stevens County amid West Side outbreak

Public health officials in Stevens County confirmed a resident has the measles.

The Northeast Tri County Health District, which provides services to residents of Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens counties, announced it does not expect the disease to spread outside the single case.

“Because the individual followed public health guidance and took precautions to protect others, no close contacts or public locations with possible community exposure have been identified,” the post reads.

Nine cases of measles have been identified in Washington since the beginning of 2026, but the Stevens County case is the first in Eastern Washington this year. The West Side outbreak has been centered in Snohomish County, which has had six cases since Jan. 8 and has declared a measles outbreak.

The Northeast Tri County Health District did not immediately respond Tuesday to The Spokesman-Review . It is unclear if the Stevens County case is related to the Snohomish County outbreak. The age and vaccination status of the person is also unclear.