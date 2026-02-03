Olivia Patshkowski scores 25 points for Central Valley girls; Hands Warrick leads Rogers boys to win | Prep roundup

Updated Wed., Feb. 4, 2026 at 2:40 a.m.

From staff reports

Roundup of Tuesday’s Greater Spokane League girls and boys basketball. All league games unless otherwise noted.

Girls

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 53, University 40: Olivia Patshkowski scored 25 points, Aspen Henry added 21 and the Bears (12-7, 6-3) defeated the visiting Titans (12-7, 5-4) at Eastern Washington University. McKenzie and Keely Handran combined for 32 points for U-High.

Lewis and Clark 62, Ferris 43: Olivia Baird scored 21 points and the Tigers (8-10, 4-4) defeated the visiting Saxons (7-13, 3-5). Ruby Shaw scored 17 points for LC and Rhiannon Kilgore added 15. Juju Lewis led Ferris with 16 points.

Mt. Spokane 47, Cheney 28: El Romaniuk led with ten points and the visiting Wildcats (4-15, 1-7) defeated the Blackhawks (3-16, 0-8). Scoring was evenly distributed across both lineups.

Ridgeline 58, Shadle Park 26: Madi Crowley scored 20 points, Grace Sheridan added 19 and the Falcons (15-4, 7-1) defeated the visiting Highlanders (5-14, 1-7). Makenzie Fager led Shadle with 10 points.

GSL 2A

West Valley 48, Pullman 38: Cassie Brooks scored 25 points and the visiting Eagles (12-5, 6-4) defeated the Greyhounds (9-9, 4-5). River Sykes led Pullman with 13 points.

Clarkston 84, North Central 32: The Bantams (17-2, 9-1) defeated the visiting Wolfpack (6-14, 4-7). Details were unavailable.

Deer Park 75, East Valley 6: Ashlyn Bryant scored 25 points, Emma Bryant had 23 points with eight steals and the Stags (18-1, 10-0) defeated the visiting Knights (3-14, 1-8).

Boys

GSL 4A/3A

Central Valley 56, University 45: Orland Axton scored 20 points and the Bears (14-5, 7-2) defeated the visiting Titans (11-8, 4-5). Brady Bell led U-High with 14 points.

Lewis and Clark 67, Ferris 48: Angus Gehn had 20 points with eight rebounds and the Tigers (11-8, 5-3) defeated the visiting Saxons (6-13, 2-6). Cole Floyd led Ferris with 22 points.

Mt. Spokane 57, Cheney 45: Tysen Lewis scored 20 points and the visiting Wildcats (13-6, 6-2) defeated the Blackhawks (9-10, 2-6). Kade Adderley led Cheney with 12 points.

Ridgeline 58, Shadle Park 26: Caden Andreas knocked down five triples and the Falcons (8-11, 4-4) defeated the visiting Highlanders (1-18, 0-8). Elijah Williams led Shadle with 19 points.

GSL 2A

Rogers 57, Moscow 54: Hands Warrick scored 17 points and the Pirates (8-7) defeated the visiting Bears (3-14) in a nonleague game. Abram Godfrey led Moscow with 18 points and Keaton Frei added 17.

East Valley 52, Deer Park 49: Malaki Nunn hit a trio of 3-pointers for 16 points and the visiting Knights (4-13, 3-6) narrowly defeated the Stags (3-14, 1-9). Cam Noel led Deer Park with 16 points.

North Central 61, Clarkston 50: Miles Spencer scored 17 points and the visiting Wolfpack (15-5, 10-1) defeated the Bantams (5-11, 2-8). Dray Torpey led Clarkston with 22 points.