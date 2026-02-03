Security officials: No ICE at Super Bowl

SAN FRANCISCO – The nationwide immigration crackdown that sparked protests, arrests and shootings by federal officers won’t touch the Super Bowl, according to Cathy Lanier, NFL chief security officer.

The presence of federal security at this weekend’s big game between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots in Santa Clara will be consistent with previous ones, Lanier told reporters Tuesday at a Super Bowl public safety press conference.

“There are no planned (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) or immigration enforcement operations that are scheduled around the Super Bowl or any of the Super Bowl-related events,” Lanier said.

The statement contradicts what U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials said in recent months – that immigration authorities would enforce immigration at the game, according to media reports.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin declined to say this week whether federal immigration agents will be at the Super Bowl, according to ESPN.

“Those who are here legally and not breaking other laws have nothing to fear,” McLaughlin said. “We will not disclose future operations or discuss personnel. Super Bowl security will entail a whole-of-government response conducted in line with the U.S. Constitution.”

Lanier said the NFL has partnered with DHS for more than 20 Super Bowls, and while the federal agency will send a variety of its personnel to this one, ICE agents will not be among them.

“There’s no planned ICE enforcement activities,” Lanier said. “We are confident of that.”

When asked whether ICE can show up unannounced, Lanier said the NFL has been meeting with DHS leadership the past week.

“I’m confident that this partnership is strong and that we’re here for that public safety mission, and that’s what everybody that’s here is focused on,” Lanier said.

Jeffrey Brannigan, DHS federal coordinator special agent, told reporters at Tuesday’s news conference he’s sticking to his department’s same security mission as past Super Bowls.

“Our responsibility is to support the security planning of the cities that are responsible for these events, and that is what we are doing,” he said. “There are multiple DHS agencies involved in that effort, including DHS law enforcement, but not exclusive to DHS law enforcement.”

Brannigan mentioned the Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction Office, Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and U.S. Coast Guard as other DHS branches involved in Super Bowl security.

Lanier said there are “no known specific or credible threats” to the Super Bowl or related events leading up the game.