Environmental activist Erin Brockovich to speak at Spokane Women Helping Women Fund

Famed environmental activist Erin Brockovich is coming to Spokane.

Speaking at the Women Helping Women Fund, Brockovich will address how normal people can make big change.

“We are very honored to have her. She will be talking about how to use our voices in our community and make change,” said Women Helping Women Fund executive director Geneva Johns.

The annual fundraiser will take place May 19 at the Spokane Convention Center.

Brockovich rose to prominence in the 1990s through her involvement in a lawsuit against Pacific Gas and Electric Company, which had dumped millions of gallons of chromium-tainted wastewater in a small California town. The lawsuit resulted in a settlement of $333 million, which was one of the largest settlements ever at that time. A movie based on the case bearing her name was released in 2000 starring Julia Roberts.

Brockovich comes to Spokane at a time when the region has reckoned with how to address PFAS contamination on the West Plains. She is the hero of local environmental activist and West Plains Water Coalition president John Hancock.

“She’s modeling courage and persistence towards clean water nationwide, now including PFAS. We can all be like her,” he said.

Hancock hopes Brockovich speaks out about PFAS at the event.

“Having a national figure speak out about a local issue can make all the difference,” Hancock said. “And it’s not only a serious problem for the West Plains, but also a serious problem for the world.”

In recent years, Brockovich has made PFAS exposure a part of her environmental activism, working with PFAS Georgia to sue over contamination issues in that state.

Women Helping Women is a longtime Spokane nonprofit. Their annual “Give Like a Woman” fundraiser highlights grantees and scholarships given out by the group. Current grantees include Boys & Girls Clubs of Spokane County, Catholic Charities Eastern Washington, Christ Kitchen and others.

Attendees of the may fundraiser will meet next year’s grantees before Brockovich’s speech. Tickets for the event are $100 through February and $135 in later months.