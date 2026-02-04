First-round of NE1B boys and SE1B girls tournaments | Prep roundup

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s Greater Spokane League girls and boys basketball.

Boys

Northeast 1B

Inchelium 58, Valley Christian 55 (OT): Caleb Abrahamson hit a three to tie the game in the final seconds of regulation and the Hornets (17-4) defeated the visiting Panthers (13-8) in overtime a first-round game. Derek Perez led Inchelium with 19 points and Wyatt Madden had 21 points for Valley Christian.

On Saturday at Deer Park HS, Inchelium faces Almira/Coulee-Hartline in the semifinals and Valley Christian plays Chesterton Academy in a loser-out game.

Almira/Coulee-Hartline 79, Chesterton Academy 39: Josh Booker scored 24 points and the Warriors (19-1) defeated the visiting Knights (9-9) in a first-round game. Gabe Cary led Chesterton with 15 points.

Wellpinit 70, Republic 48: Dakota Thomas and Delsin Holt scored 12 points apiece and Wellpinit (13-7) defeated the visiting Tigers (14-8) in a first-round game. Tripp Gianukakis led Republic with 29 points.

On Saturday at Deer Park HS, Wellpinit faces Northport in the semifinals and Republic plays Selkirk in a loser-out game.

Northport 66, Selkirk 61: The Mustangs (17-4) defeated the visiting Rangers (8-11) in a first-round game. On Saturday at Deer Park HS, Northport faces Wellpinit in the semifinals and Selkirk plays Republic in a loser-out game.

Girls

Southeast 1B

Yakama Tribal 61, Tekoa-Rosalia 37: The Warriors (22-3) defeated the visiting Timberwolves (9-10) in the first-round at Toppenish Middle School.

On Friday, Yakama Tribal hosts Oakesdale for a semifinal and Tekoa-Rosalia travels to DeSales for a loser-out game.

Oakesdale 56, DeSales 18: Bradyn Henley scored 21 points and the Nighthawks (17-2) defeated the visiting Irish (11-9) in the first-round.

Garfield-Palouse 60, Sunnyside Christian 16: The Vikings (19-2) defeated the visiting Knights (13-8) in the first-round.

On Friday, Garfield-Palouse hosts Liberty Christian for a semifinal and Sunnyside Christian travels to Pomeroy for a loser-out game.

Liberty Christian 61, Pomeroy 41: Taylor Haak scored 21 points and the Patriots (14-5) defeated the visiting Pirates (14-5) in the first-round on Wednesday. Reagan McKeirnan led Pomeroy with 13 points.