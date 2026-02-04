Vandalism at Bear Lake Regional Park prompts county to close park’s west end

Spokane County officials will close the west side of Bear Lake Regional Park following rampant vandalism, less than a year after unveiling a $3.4 million renovation to the recreation site.

The northern Spokane County park’s east end will remain accessible for the time being, but Spokane County spokeswoman Martha Lou Wheatley-Billeter said there is a possibility the entire park is shuttered in the coming days to try to stop damage being done.

The park is typically closed to recreation for the winter with some access available to the east side of the lake. Following the expansive work to improve the park, Spokane County opted to test leaving the west side open to visitors, including vehicle access.

The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife designated Bear Lake a juvenile fishing rules lake, which means only those younger than 15, seniors or anglers with a disability are allowed to fish. Spokane County officials hoped the pilot program would provide more opportunities to enjoy the recent improvements designed specifically for the group.

That pilot is coming to an abrupt end. The park will return to the prior format, with vehicle access and parking available only on the east side, starting Thursday.

“Good-sized” trees have been hacked down, litter is abundant and recently, someone relocated a 500-pound portable toilet from the west side to the east side of the lake by schlepping it across the frozen lake . The door to one of the recently renovated restrooms was also ripped off its hinges.

“They left one tree half chopped and now we have to take the whole thing down,” Wheatley-Billeter said.

Wheatley-Billeter confirmed the county parks department has reported the vandalism to law enforcement, and residents are asked to report any information relating to the damage to Crime Check by calling 509-456-2233.

Bear Lake will fully reopen on May 15, the start of the Spokane County park season.