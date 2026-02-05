Talking Super Bowl 60 with Mark Rypien, three local broadcast legends | Press Box Podcast

With the Seattle Seahawks back in the Super Bowl, the Press Box Podcast with Dave Nichols returned this week with two new episodes.

In the first episode, Nichols sits down with legendary sports anchors Bud Nameck, Dennis Patchin and Rick Lukens to break down the Seahawks-New England Patriots matchup on Sunday. The trio started KXLY’s Friday Night Sports Extra 40 years ago.

The second episode features Mark Rypien, who won the Super Bowl MVP in 1992 after leading the then-Washington Redskins over the Buffalo Bills. The former Washington State and Shadle Park standout quarterback looks back at that game, and also talks about his brief stint in Seattle, among several topics.

Find both podcasts at www.spokesman.com/podcasts/press-box. You can also watch the Rypien and Nameck/Patchin/Lukens podcasts on YouTube.