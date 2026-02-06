Seahawks list just one player as questionable for Super Bowl LX

By Bob Condotta Seattle Times

The Seahawks listed just one player as having an injury question for Sunday’s Super Bowl on their official game status report released Friday afternoon — and it’s not safety Nick Emmanwori.

Emmanwori had no game status designation and was listed as a full participant in Friday’s practice, indicating the team considers him as healthy to play despite a low ankle sprain he suffered in practice Wednesday.

“No designation for Nick,” Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald said in comments from a pool reporter for the Pro Football Writers of America. “Turns out he’s alive.”

The only player listed as questionable was fullback Robbie Ouzts (neck). Ouzts and backup offensive Josh Jones (ankle, knee) were the only two players listed as limited in Friday’s practice.

Ouzts played in the Division Round win over the 49ers but was inactive for the NFC title game win over the Rams.

Every other player was listed as a full participant, including quarterback Sam Darnold and left tackle Charles Cross.

Darnold has dealt with an oblique injury since he was hurt in practice on Jan. 15, three days before Seattle’s divisional playoff win over the 49ers. But he was listed as a full participant in practice Thursday and again on Friday.

Cross has been dealing with a foot injury but played through it in the NFC title game against the Rams and had been limited in practice on Wednesday and Thursday this week but was full on Friday.

The pool report stated that the Seahawks held a one hour and 36-minute practice that began at 12:05 p.m.

Among the notes from practice is that Emmanwori took part in defensive backs drills and also played catch with a boy ball during a break.

The practice was a typically light Friday workout. Macdonald said earlier in the week that Wednesday was expected to be the only practice in which pads would be worn.

Friday’s practice was held at what Macdonald calls an ACT tempo.

“ACT is alignment, communication and technique,” Macdonald was quoted as saying. “It was a normal Friday workload, all the stuff we do on Friday, so par for the course. Just gonna stick to our process.”

In other notes from practice as detailed in the pool report:

— The first team offense practiced with simulated crowd noise played loudly instead of music. The first team defense also practiced with crowd noise. “We do (crowd noise) every week,” Macdonald said. “Not sure what the noise level is going to be during the game. We try to hit all those different scenarios.”

— Defensive end Leonard Williams broke down the team to finish its final Friday practice of the season. Players’ families are in town and Macdonald said they would have the rest of the night to spend with family. “They’ll get a chance to be with their families, which would be great, and we’ll be back to work in the morning,” Macdonald said.

— The Seahawks’ three quarterbacks stayed on the field after practice closed to work with passing game coordinator Jake Peetz.

— Macdonald said the Seahawks will have another practice Saturday, also at ACT tempo.

Patriots list two linebackers as questionable

The Patriots listed three players as questionable including two key defensive players — starting inside linebacker Robert Spillane (ankle) and starting outside linebacker Harold Landry III (knee). Both were listed as not participating in Friday’s practice.

Also questionable is defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring), who is on the injured reserve list but returned to practice on Jan. 21. He was a full participant.

Everybody else is considered healthy to play, including quarterback Drake Maye, who was limited in practice two days last week and out the other with a shoulder issue but has been a full participant in practice all three days this week.

Maye told reporters Thursday: “I’m not trying to lie to you guys. I’m saying I’m feeling great.”

Spillane injured his ankle in the first quarter of New England’s 10-7 AFC title game win over Denver on Jan. 25.

Spillane is New England’s “green dot” helmet wearer, meaning he gets the play calls from Mike Vrabel and relays them to the rest of the team. The 30-year-old team captain also led the Patriots in tackles in the regular season with 97. His listed backup is four-year vet Jack Gibbens, who took over for the final three quarters of the AFC title game.

Landry has been dealing with a knee injury since week six and did not play in the AFC title game after playing only a combined 27% of snaps in the first two rounds of the playoffs.

The 29-year-old Landry, a Pro Bowler in 2021, had 8.5 sacks this season to lead the Patriots.

“They’re doing everything they can to be ready for the football game and we’ll see how they respond from practice today,” Patriots coach Mike Vrabel said after Friday’s practice in a pool report from the PFWA.