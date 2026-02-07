The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
Current Temperature
41°F
Current Conditions
Light rain
View complete weather report

Color Scheme

Subscribe now

On the air

Sunday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

9 a.m.: Tulsa at USF ESPNU

10 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State CBS

10 a.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia Fox 28

10 a.m.: UNC Greensboro at Furman ESPN2

11 a.m.: UCF at Cincinnati CBS Sports

Noon: Northwestern at Iowa FS1

Basketball, college women

9 a.m.: Louisville at Syracuse KSKN

9 a.m.: James Madison at UMass CBS Sports

10 a.m.: Marquette at Creighton FS1

11 a.m.: SMU at Duke KSKN

Noon: UCLA at Michigan Fox 28

Noon: Tennessee at South Carolina ABC

Basketball, NBA

9:30 a.m.: New York at Boston ABC

Noon: L.A. Clippers at Minnesota ESPN

Football, NFL

3:30 p.m.: Super Bowl 60: Seattle vs. New England NBC

Golf

9 a.m.: PGA: Phoenix Open Golf

Noon: Phoenix Open continued CBS

Winter sports, Olympics

5:35 a.m.: Curling, mixed doubles: United States vs. Estonia USA

7 a.m.: Snowboarding, giant slalom NBC

8 a.m.: Luge, men singles USA

10:30 a.m.: Figure skating, pairs short USA

11:45 a.m.: Figure skating, women short USA

12:55 p.m.: Figure skating, men short USA

Sunday’s Radio Highlights

Football, NFL, Super Bowl 60

9 a.m.: Super Bowl preview 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3:30 p.m.: Seattle vs. New England 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 94.5-FM

All events subject to change