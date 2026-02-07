On the air
Sunday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
9 a.m.: Tulsa at USF ESPNU
10 a.m.: Michigan at Ohio State CBS
10 a.m.: Texas Tech at West Virginia Fox 28
10 a.m.: UNC Greensboro at Furman ESPN2
11 a.m.: UCF at Cincinnati CBS Sports
Noon: Northwestern at Iowa FS1
Basketball, college women
9 a.m.: Louisville at Syracuse KSKN
9 a.m.: James Madison at UMass CBS Sports
10 a.m.: Marquette at Creighton FS1
11 a.m.: SMU at Duke KSKN
Noon: UCLA at Michigan Fox 28
Noon: Tennessee at South Carolina ABC
Basketball, NBA
9:30 a.m.: New York at Boston ABC
Noon: L.A. Clippers at Minnesota ESPN
Football, NFL
3:30 p.m.: Super Bowl 60: Seattle vs. New England NBC
Golf
9 a.m.: PGA: Phoenix Open Golf
Noon: Phoenix Open continued CBS
Winter sports, Olympics
5:35 a.m.: Curling, mixed doubles: United States vs. Estonia USA
7 a.m.: Snowboarding, giant slalom NBC
8 a.m.: Luge, men singles USA
10:30 a.m.: Figure skating, pairs short USA
11:45 a.m.: Figure skating, women short USA
12:55 p.m.: Figure skating, men short USA
Sunday’s Radio Highlights
Football, NFL, Super Bowl 60
9 a.m.: Super Bowl preview 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3:30 p.m.: Seattle vs. New England 700-AM / 105.3-FM / 94.5-FM
