Why the Seahawks will beat the Patriots in Super Bowl 60 | Dave Boling

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Listen to Ernest Jones IV enough, and you go beyond believing that he speaks the truth, and nearer to the point believing that he IS the truth.

The Seahawks middle linebacker calls the defensive alignment, directs traffic and patrols the inside gaps like a guard dog.

He is the lighthouse on The Dark Side defense. The heart and voice. And he doesn’t have much time for nonsense.

So when he offers one specific point why he is confident the Seahawks will defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60, a questioner is compelled to listen.

“When the moments are tough, how do we respond?” Jones asks, and then answers. “We’ve responded well all year.”

They won 14 regular-season games (by an NFL-high differential of 191 points) and the three they lost came by a combined deficit of nine points.

New England also had a 14-3 season, and had a big point differential (170), as well.

Here’s the difference: Through the regular season and playoffs, the Seahawks’ strength of schedule is rated No. 4, New England’s is No. 32. Last. Based on opponents’ win-loss records, the Patriots had the easiest route in the entire league.

Hawks won those 16 games thus far in almost 16 different ways. Offense, defense, special teams. Rushing. Passing. Defending. Special teams.

In sickness and in health.

“We just push through those moments,” Jones said. “I think that’s going to carry us to a Super Bowl win. It’s not going to be an easy game; it’s not gonna be just straightforward. But those moments will carry us.”

Consider it confidence built by a season of historic success.

However, the ankle sprain to versatile rookie defensive back Nick Emmanwori during practice this week is not to be dismissed.

Coach Mike Macdonald has said he was fairly certain Emmanwori was going to be ready to go.

But will he be fully ready? After watching these guys all season, the feeling is that Emmanwori has turned into an unpredictable weapon, one that it seems logical that Macdonald was going to scheme to his advantage given two weeks to prepare for the Patriots.

How much of that specific scheme will have to be altered if Emmanwori is less than 100%, or if Macdonald decides he needs to pamper him out of caution?

Somewhat, at least. Of course, if efficient at the basics, exotic schemes won’t be necessary.

The flashback nightmare of Seahawks fans had to include the knee injury to safety Kam Chancellor before the Super Bowl loss to New England in 2015.

Aside from Chancellor, safety Earl Thomas was injured and cornerback Richard Sherman was, too. In a normal week, it’s possible none of them might have played.

On top of that, reserve corner Jeremy Lane broke his arm – and suffered a torn ACL – on an interception return in the first half, and edge Cliff Avril suffered a concussion in the second half.

Injuries in the secondary also doomed the Hawks in their other Super Bowl loss, to Pittsburgh in 2006.

Neither of those secondaries had the quality of depth that this year’s does. Reserves, in fact, have filled in admirably in many games this season.

And if the Hawks’ front four can supply the pass rush it has most of the season, it will take pressure off the secondary even if Emmanwori can’t go at all.

Most of the Seahawks seemed undaunted by the importance of the game – another function of confidence.

They’ve won five straight against playoff teams, the last four by an average score of 28-11.

“Once you get past the optics, it goes back to just football,” Jones said. “Once they kick it off, go be us. We didn’t get this far just to get this far. Let’s go finish this thing.”

Maybe like this: The Hawks defensive line shuts off the Pats running game. The edges get pressure on Drake Maye. Rashid Shaheed makes a big return, maybe scoring, and the score ends up Seattle 27, New England 17.