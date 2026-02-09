Eddie Bauer to close its Seattle headquarters, lay off 60 workers

By Megan Ulu-Lani Boyanton Seattle Times Seattle Times

SEATTLE – Eddie Bauer’s store operator plans to permanently shutter its headquarters in Seattle and lay off 60 workers in the process, according to a state filing.

The Seattle-based outdoor apparel brand’s Sodo office at 2200 First Avenue South will close, and all 60 employees who work there will lose their jobs between April and June, per a worker adjustment and retraining notification filed Monday.

The layoffs were announced on the same day Eddie Bauer’s retail operator confirmed filing for chapter 11 bankruptcy, which media reported this month.

Texas-based Catalyst Brands, which operates Eddie Bauer’s physical locations, declined to comment. The retail entity also manages JCPenney, Brooks Brothers, Aéropostale, Lucky Brand and Nautica, which are unaffected by the bankruptcy.

Catalyst Brands is an organization formed by JCPenney and SPARC Group in January 2025.

Even prior to the inception of Catalyst Brands last year, the Retail Company was in a challenged situation, with declining sales, supply chain challenges and other issues,” Marc Rosen, CEO of Catalyst Brands, said in a statement Monday. “Over the past year, these challenges have been exacerbated by various headwinds, including increased costs of doing business due to inflation, ongoing tariff uncertainty, and other factors.”

Layoffs of Eddie Bauer workers at its Seattle headquarters are set to begin in April when 45 employees will separate from the company, followed by the other 15 in June. Some workers have been offered transfers, Margaret Braun, senior labor and employment counsel, wrote in the filing.

One Seattle employee shared the news on social media.

“End of an era – and a meaningful chapter closed,” Beth Sullivan, who works in brand strategy and integrated marketing, wrote in a post Monday. “After eight years at Eddie Bauer, I’m deeply grateful for the opportunity to help steward a truly iconic brand with a rich history and a clear sense of purpose.”

In addition to the closure of its headquarters, Eddie Bauer retail and outlet locations in the United States and Canada will also shutter if a sale process of its store operations – in full or partially – doesn’t go through, according to a news release Monday.

Eddie Bauer has more than 200 stores around the United States, including 11 in Washington, per the company’s website. For now, they remain open, and the business plans to hold liquidation sales.

Eddie Bauer, which specializes in outdoor clothing, outerwear and gear, was established in 1920. It’s named after the Seattleite behind Bauer’s Sports Shop. The shop evolved into the well-known outdoor retailer.

Locations outside the United States and Canada, along with Eddie Bauer’s e-commerce and wholesale arms, aren’t impacted by the bankruptcy because they’re operated by other licensees. Authentic Brands Group, a brand management company in New York City, owns Eddie Bauer’s intellectual property.

“This is not an easy decision, and we are grateful to the Retail Company’s associates and customers for their loyalty and trust,” Rosen said. “We are working to minimize the impact on the Retail Company’s employees, vendors, customers and other stakeholders.