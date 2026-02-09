Kenneth Walker III, steady and patient, deserved his Super Bowl MVP moment | Dave Boling

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Amazing that Kenneth Walker could earn the Super Bowl MVP award, and still seem a little overlooked.

That’s how good the Seattle Seahawks’ defense was Sunday in their 29-13 destruction of the New England Patriots.

It’s not that his play wasn’t flashy, he was fast, but also patient, powerful when needed, but with a graceful stride when he rounded the edge and headed up the sideline.

He had five rushes for double-digit yards and a 20-yard reception, not to mention a 49-yard touchdown burst up the middle of the line that was nullified by a holding.

But as the game progressed, and Walker’s rushing totals neared and then exceeded 100 yards, media members still engaged in debates over who would win the MVP voting.

Which was no insult to Walker, but the reality that the Seahawks defense, the self-described Dark Side, was spreading nothing but menacing shade across the Patriots’ offense.

Various defensive representatives emerged as contenders for the honor. How could they not? Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, edge Derick Hall, Ernest Jones IV, Byron Murphy II, heck, all of them came up with big plays.

And one of the most dominating plays of the game came from one of the most improbable candidates, Rylie Mills, a rookie defensive tackle (fifth-round pick from Notre Dame), who has spent most of the season rehabbing a torn knee ligament.

Not bothering with a finesse rush, Mills once bulldozed Pats guard Jared Wilson so powerfully that he ended up within arm’s reach of quarterback Drake Maye, who was simply dragged down with Mills’ left hand. Sack. Minus-10 yards.

Walker’s totals, though, were hard to dispute, finishing with 135 rushing yards (eighth-best rushing total in a Super Bowl), and 26 yards on two catches.

How rare is it for a running back to win MVP? The last one was Denver’s Terrell Davis in 1998, and since then 18 quarterbacks have won the honor.

Monday, Walker, in a snappy green suit at a press gathering, answered a few questions about his brilliant performance.

“We worked on the run game all week leading up to the game,” Walker said. “And I’ve got to give credit to the O-line, the wide receivers and tight ends. They were real detailed in the run game, and they did their job and made my job a lot easier.”

Kenneth Walker is not inarticulate or uncooperative, just exceedingly humble. For the most part, his elegant and expressive rushing communicates for him.

In his contract season, Walker has become a more consistent threat. Part of it is staying healthy, but the offensive scheme and the line play have both improved and benefited his style.

He’s become more of a decisive rusher, a slasher, making the most of whatever he can get even when the defense is stout. The scheme, with flat passes or screens has allowed him to find more open spaces.

Thoughts on his advancements this season?

“Really just trusting the system,” he said. “And I believe the way I made that happen is just the guys around me, you know, the coaches … trusting the whole process in general.”

He was asked how being Super Bowl MVP may change him.

Walker didn’t seem to fully understand this question about him, as an individual, in a team context.

“Like, me, personally?” he asked. “Yeah, nah, I don’t think so. (I) feel the same. I don’t think it changes much.”

Clearly, he’s not interested in drawing attention to himself.

The chance for drama was there, as he forced nine missed tackles, that earned the Seahawks an extra 79 yards of offense – which was more than the Patriots gained in the first three periods of play.

In the three playoff games, he forced 19 missed tackles for 161 yards, leaving a trail of fallen, juked-out, empty-handed defenders dreading the next day’s video session.

It came out later, though, that this was the first game his father had seen since Kenneth III came to Seattle. He had come to Seattle, but not attended games, being uncomfortable in big crowds.

Sometimes when studying a quiet person, one can learn about his character just by watching.

As a rookie, it was obvious how much potential he had. Sometimes overpowering or sprinting past a defender, another time rolling over a linebacker who tried to muscle him down. Wait, running backs can’t do that.

Here’s the thing that caught my eye. Every home game, when heading from the field to the locker room, Walker would take a detour. Serving as gatekeeper of the door to the locker room was a gentleman in a wheelchair, missing a limb.

Rather than going directly to the showers or training room or interview room after games, Walker always popped outside that door to shake hands and visit briefly with the man.

I asked the man about it, if there had been some prior relationship. No, he just always came by to check on him, he said, he’s such a nice person.

In the locker room one game, I asked Walker if he had some connection to the man. “It’s just the way my parents taught me to treat people,” he said, explaining that it was always important in his family to pay attention to others who have a more difficult journey in life than they had.

Just so genuine. Not seeking attention. Just an example of human caring.

It doesn’t have anything to do with his yards gained or touchdowns scored, but it does contribute to his being an MVP.

Most Valuabe Person.