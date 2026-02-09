Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Loring R. Days and Maegon J. Mitchell, both of Spokane Valley.

Thomas G. Christie and Bethany L. Krueger, both of Airway Heights.

Ethan W. Downing and Camryn R. Varni, both of Spokane Valley.

Israel B. Santos and Genesis I. Veliz, both of Spokane.

Allen L. Bunten and Lynn W. Larsen, both of Medical Lake.

Ben P. Rowan and Ashley J. Baxter, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Richard Engebretson v. Providence Health and Services Wash., et al., medical malpractice.

Spokane Housing Ventures v. Robert Showers, restitution of premises.

Pacific 99202 LLC v. Rita Johnston, restitution of premises.

Matthew Griffith and Alisha Griffith v. Melissa Viebrock Inc., Hiram Michel and Marissa Kuhen, also known as Marrisa Kuhen, complaint for personal injury.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Patterson, Scott D. and Jessica E.

Anson, Amanda M. and Erin W.

Pedroski, Matthew and Heavenleigh R. J.

Von Tobel, Jared M. and Sonya L.

Simpson, Patrick J. and Heather A.

Hardenbrook, Debbie J. and Murray J.

Sodengren, Michael D. and Dena K.

Hughes, Kaitlen and Graham

Hoffman, Cynthia L. and Robert W.

George, Melvin C. and Patty A.

Dailey, Michelle L. and Rocky L.

Taylor, Jessica R. and Kristopher J.

Weinberg, Kenneith R. and Conway, Sheena L.

Hoffman, Laurel P. and Stephen M.

Brus, Hannah L. and Shawn D.

Mackenzie, Shirlina E. and Joseph D.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Joshua N. Mathews, 40; eight days in jail, after pleading guilty to forging a certificate of title.

Robert E. Schrader, 43; 22 months in prison, after pleading guilty to failure to register as a sex offender.

Kanan D. Traub, also known as Kanan Traub, 31; $525 restitution, six months in jail, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

William L. Melson, 35; 105 days in jail with credit given for 105 days served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and harassment.

Judge Jacquelyn High-Edwards

Andrew R. Sylvia, 39; 26 months in prison, after being found guilty of attempting to elude a police vehicle.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Dawon W. Wolfe, 25; two days in jail, driving while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock.