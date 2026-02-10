Newport School District bond fails while levy passes

Newport School District is proposing a $46.3 million bond that would renovate multiple parts of the 45-year-old high school. (Monica Carillo-Casas/The Spokesman-Review)

Newport School District voters gave a split decision on two tax measures in Tuesday’s election.

An educational programs and operations levy passed, but the district’s $46.3 million bond failed.

The bond garnered 46.3% support, a far cry from the 60% supermajority needed to pass a bond.

Levies need a simple majority, so election night results tallying 56.5% support is enough to see it across the finish line.

The bond would have paid to upgrade the school’s failing heating, ventilation and air conditioning system along with building an auxiliary gym, replacing the roof and improving science labs along with career and technical education areas.

The bond would have taxed property owners at a rate of $1.75 per thousand in assessed property value for 22 years. The district also would have qualified for an estimated $17.7 million in state grant assistance. The school district’s last bond was approved in 2004 for Sadie Halstead Middle School.

The levy goes towards filling the gaps for what the schools offer in extracurriculars, staffing and academic support.

The three-year, $8.8 million levy will tax property owners an estimated $1.45 per thousand in assessed property value, about 5 cents less than the current levy rate.

Spokesman Review Reporter Monica Carillo-Casas contributed to this story.