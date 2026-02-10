No. 12 Gonzaga hosts in-state rival Washington State | Live updates
First half
11:57 – GU 21, WSU 13: Rodriguez called for a foul at the U12 media timeout as the Zags built their lead.
Gonzaga has been well-balanced in the early going, having all five starters score. Miller leads with seven points, as the Zags shoot 64% from the field.
Morton leads WSU with six points.
15:47 – GU 12, WSU 6: Cougars briefly tie the score at 6, but the Zags surge ahead, capitalizing on WSU turnovers for a 6-0 run at the first media timeout.
Vavers hit a 3-pointer and Morton made three free throws for WSU’s points. The Cougars open 1 of 3 from the field with three turnovers.
Gonzaga is 5 of 7 from the field. Smith, Ike and Miller have four points apiece.
19:33 – GU 2, WSU 0: Miller makes a jumper to open the scoring on the first attempt from the field, after WSU’s Morton was called for an early foul. We’re underway at the Kennel.
Starting Fives
Gonzaga: Braeden Smith (5.9 ppg), Jalen Warley (7.4), Adam Miller (7), Emmanuel Innocenti (4.9), Graham Ike (19.7)
Washington State: Jerone Morton (7.3 ppg), Ace Glass III (16.5), Eemeli Yalaho (10.6), Rihards Vavers (11.1), ND Okafor (11).
Pregame
The home stretch of the West Coast Conference regular season is upon us.
The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-2, 11-1 WCC) begin their final six-game push against the Washington State Cougars (11-15, 6-7) tonight. Tipoff from McCarthey Atheltic Center is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Zags, after a surprise upset loss to Portland last week, find themselves in second place behind Santa Clara. The Broncos (21-5, 12-1) are trying to become the first team other than GU or Saint Mary’s to win the league since San Diego in 2008.
Gonzaga rebounded with a 81-61 win over Oregon State on Saturday and face an important week with tonight’s game against WSU, followed by a road game at Santa Clara on Saturday.
WSU has had an up-and-down second season under coach David Riley. The Cougars had a three-game winning streak snapped last week with losses to the Beavers and Broncos, by score of 74-64 and 96-92, respectively.
Expect the Cougars to give the Zags their best shot. WSU has lost three straight since the in-state rivalry was renewed last season and seven straight overall to GU. The Cougs’ last win at the Kennel was in 2007.
Gonzaga is favored by 21½ points according to vegasinsider.com.
