No. 12 Gonzaga hosts in-state rival Washington State | Live updates

From staff reports

First half

11:57 – GU 21, WSU 13: Rodriguez called for a foul at the U12 media timeout as the Zags built their lead.

Gonzaga has been well-balanced in the early going, having all five starters score. Miller leads with seven points, as the Zags shoot 64% from the field.

Morton leads WSU with six points.

15:47 – GU 12, WSU 6: Cougars briefly tie the score at 6, but the Zags surge ahead, capitalizing on WSU turnovers for a 6-0 run at the first media timeout.

Vavers hit a 3-pointer and Morton made three free throws for WSU’s points. The Cougars open 1 of 3 from the field with three turnovers.

Gonzaga is 5 of 7 from the field. Smith, Ike and Miller have four points apiece.

19:33 – GU 2, WSU 0: Miller makes a jumper to open the scoring on the first attempt from the field, after WSU’s Morton was called for an early foul. We’re underway at the Kennel.

Starting Fives

Gonzaga: Braeden Smith (5.9 ppg), Jalen Warley (7.4), Adam Miller (7), Emmanuel Innocenti (4.9), Graham Ike (19.7)

Washington State: Jerone Morton (7.3 ppg), Ace Glass III (16.5), Eemeli Yalaho (10.6), Rihards Vavers (11.1), ND Okafor (11).

Spokane, Wash.



WSU (11-15, 6-7) at No. 12 Gonzaga (23-2, 11-1)



8 p.m., ESPN2



GU: Graham Ike (19.7 ppg), Ike (8.5 rpg), Braeden Smith (4.2 apg)



WSU: Ace Glass (16.5 ppg), ND Okafor/Eemeli Yalaho (5.7 rpg), Adrian Rodriguez (3.2 apg)

Pregame

The home stretch of the West Coast Conference regular season is upon us.

The No. 12 Gonzaga Bulldogs (23-2, 11-1 WCC) begin their final six-game push against the Washington State Cougars (11-15, 6-7) tonight. Tipoff from McCarthey Atheltic Center is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Zags, after a surprise upset loss to Portland last week, find themselves in second place behind Santa Clara. The Broncos (21-5, 12-1) are trying to become the first team other than GU or Saint Mary’s to win the league since San Diego in 2008.

Gonzaga rebounded with a 81-61 win over Oregon State on Saturday and face an important week with tonight’s game against WSU, followed by a road game at Santa Clara on Saturday.

WSU has had an up-and-down second season under coach David Riley. The Cougars had a three-game winning streak snapped last week with losses to the Beavers and Broncos, by score of 74-64 and 96-92, respectively.

Expect the Cougars to give the Zags their best shot. WSU has lost three straight since the in-state rivalry was renewed last season and seven straight overall to GU. The Cougs’ last win at the Kennel was in 2007.

Gonzaga is favored by 21½ points according to vegasinsider.com.

Follow along with this thread for updates throughout the night.

Ike Named to Wooden Award Top 20 Watch List

