Spokane County commissioner gets new name and won’t seek re-election

The five-time chair of the Spokane County Commission will not be seeking re-election to the governing board.

Spokane County Commissioner Mary Kuney announced Tuesday morning during the commissioner briefing meeting that she has remarried and taken the last name of her new husband, Randy Brooks, of Austin San Angelo, Texas. She said she will not run for a new term this year.

Mary (Kuney) Brooks was appointed to the board in 2017 after spending more than a decade as a state and county auditor. The certified public accountant was re-elected three times to represent Spokane County Commission District 4, which includes the southern half of Spokane Valley, Liberty Lake, Rockford, Spangle and Waverly. The board was a three-member, all-Republican group until a 2018 state law expanded it to five members. Voters selected three Republicans and two Democrats to the board.

Earlier this year, the county commissioners elected Brooks to a fifth consecutive stint as chair of the board, leading meetings and serving as the its voice. Her measured approach has helped bring the Democratic and Republican sides of the boards together for top issues, as well as aiding relationships with other local governments, like the city of Spokane.

In 2023, she also served as the president of the Washington State Association of Counties.

“I have strived to lead with fairness and vision, and also with conviction that when we listen to one another, unite around shared values, and act decisively, we create a brighter tomorrow for every resident,” Brooks said in a written statement.

In an interview with The Spokesman-Review on Tuesday afternoon, Brooks said her leadership approach prioritized collaboration and “truly listening” to others even when perspectives differ.

“To get anything done, you have to work with people,” she said. “We don’t always agree, but you have to be really willing to listen to the other side, in trying to make the right decision.”

While relatively calm, her time as chair was not without some conflict with her fellow commissioners. In 2023, Commissioners Al French and Josh Kerns publicly questioned her Republican bona fides and accused her of “effectively ushering in a Democratic majority” after she voted for herself as chair alongside Commissioners Chris Jordan and Amber Waldref. The Republican pair also cited concerns over her availability as then-president of the county association.

The conflict with French resurfaced earlier this year as the commissioners made their 2026 chair and vice chair votes. Kerns was elected unanimously, while Brooks received an “aye” vote from every member but French, who appeared via a Zoom teleconference call and recused himself from the vote. French did not specify his reasoning for recusing himself.

Asked about the timing of the announcement not to run, Brooks said she hoped to provide prospective candidates time to consider and prepare for a bid for the seat.

Brooks explained the retirement of former Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers prompted her to reflect on what her next decade may look like. With 2026 marking her ninth year in office, the 61-year-old Brooks said she’s ready to take a step back and enjoy life outside of public policy.

“I think most folks think I’m younger than I am,” she quipped.

Much of her life has been about serving others, and now she’s ready to enjoy her time on her own terms, she said.

“I always thought 10 years would be plenty,” Brooks said. “It’s a good time frame to have someone new come in with fresh ideas.”

Brooks was married to Max Kuney, owner of Kuney Construction, until they finalized their divorce in November 2024, according to Adams County court records. Brooks told her fellow commissioners she remarried last weekend, but did not share her husband’s name.

In a Tuesday news announcement, Brooks called her time on the board “the greatest honor of her career” and thanked her constituents, colleagues and county employees. She highlighted her work to bolster public safety in the county, improve quality of live and to navigate challenges like homelessness, addiction and transportation.

“We have led with courage, collaboration, and an unshakeable belief that Spokane County can and will, rise to meet every challenge,” Brooks wrote.

Brooks will remain in her role as chair until her term ends on Dec. 31.

Mary Brooks said she is waiting to endorse a candidate as her successor. State Rep. Suzanne Schmidt, a Spokane Valley Republican serving her second term in the state House, has already announced her intent to run for Brooks’ seat representing District 4.

Whoever is elected to the role, Brooks advised they remain true to themselves, and to “listen first.”

“Once you get elected, you’re elected to represent everyone,” she said.

“While my name won’t be on the ballot this year, I remain committed to leading the board as Chair and serving the voter s of District 4 until the last day of the term,” Brooks wrote.