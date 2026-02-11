‘Cooooooooop,’ ‘holy catfish’ and ‘we ain’t done yet’: Seahawks’ celebration hits all the right notes | Dave Boling

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

SEATTLE – A little surprising how quickly the celebration of a Super Bowl victory turned into something between Wednesday Morning at the Improv and closing time at the frat party, complete with gushing “I love you, man” testimonials and vows of unwavering brotherhood.

After months of focused exertion and dedication, Seattle Seahawks players and coaches and administrators cut loose, allowing personalities to emerge, accompanied by cigars and beer kegs and unapologetic expletives.

They earned it. Not just as a result of the 29-13 destruction of the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60, but the way they came together, in the face of insultingly low expectations, to physically dominate so many teams and throttle their primary rivals.

After inexplicable troubles in this stadium in recent seasons, this team once again made Lumen Field a home, and on Wednesday, it became the world’s biggest bowl of unrestrained joy.

The Seattle Seahawks celebrate with the Lombardi Trophy Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026 in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/Seattle Times)

A crowd of 50,000 had gathered by the time Seahawk players made their way onto the field toward a stage at the north end zone for the presentation.

The fans recognized their favorites even in street clothes, rising for huge cheers for the likes of Leonard Williams, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Sam Darnold, and unleashing a deep and prolonged “Cooooooooop” for Washington native Cooper Kupp, who wore a Mariners jersey under his jacket.

Probably the loudest cheer was voiced when coach Mike Macdonald came out of the tunnel with the Lombardi Trophy held high.

Macdonald, thoughtful and a bit introverted, admits to being unused to occupying the spotlight. He looked a little wide-eyed at the clamor.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald holds up the Lombardi Trophy as he enters the stadium before the trophy presentation Wednesday in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/Seattle Times)

Steve Raible, the voice of the Seahawks, obliged the gathering with his trademark “Holy catfish” exclamation before reminding all that this was just the second Super Bowl title in the franchise’s 50-year history. He also rubbed it in that the game had been won at the home of the despised San Francisco 49ers.

General manager John Schneider spoke first. Fittingly. He had overseen the construction of both the World Championship Seahawks teams.

Schneider is also one who doesn’t seek the spotlight, but he was ready for this one. He sipped from one of those red Solo cups, grinning as if he had just defeated the rush chairman in a match of beer pong.

But Schneider then made a stunningly moving tribute, describing a season beneath the wings of watchful angels, feeling the pain of loved ones lost in the process (including his father in October), and the brotherhood of these combatants, and an ever-deepening connection to the fans who spent the fall traveling the country and who had reconvened for this last time at Lumen.

At the mention of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, and his impending free agency, Schneider quipped: “He tried to negotiate with me five minutes ago … it was really weird.”

Macdonald recalled his meeting with Jody Allen, who heads the Paul Allen Trust ownership, in a hotel in Baltimore two years ago when they realized they shared the goal of earning the trophy they were, at that moment, possessing.

“I’m gonna shut up now so we can go celebrate,” Macdonald said.

Tight end A.J. Barner continued to emerge as a personality on this team. Wearing a black cowboy hat and a fur coat, he proclaimed his love for Seattle, and he had two things to say about critics of the team: “First, we did not care, and second, we still don’t care.”

Raible’s best line came with his introduction of Smith-Njigba.

“He’s the most talented receiver I’ve ever seen … with the smile of an angel and the heart of an assassin.”

Seattle head coach Mike Macdonald, left, is reflected in the Lombardi Trophy as cornerback Devon Witherspoon speaks during the presentation Wednesday in Seattle. (Jennifer Buchanan/Seattle Times)

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon, who was one of half a dozen Seahawks who deserved a piece of the MVP award, kept his comments brief: “… ready to start drinking, don’t know what else to say.”

Perhaps newsworthy was a comment by Pro Bowl defensive tackle Leonard Williams. He said he loved Seattle and he was going nowhere as a free agent or retiree.

Linebacker Ernest Jones IV triggered the biggest crowd response.

“I’m probably the last person they should have given the mic to,” said Jones, who this season had become a vocal and forceful voice for team unity and mutual support.

When critics had taken shots when Darnold was plagued by a spate of interceptions this season, it was Jones who stood up during a postgame interview and fired off a common two-word profane imperative.

He revisited that sentiment Wednesday morning, directing it to anybody who had anything negative to say about his quarterback, his defense, his offensive line, or anything about the city of Seattle.

When he delivered the punch line, the crowd exulted.

“Well,” Raible said. “I don’t know who could say it any better.”

Former Eastern Washington star Cooper Kupp celebrates Seattle’s victory in Super Bowl 60 with fans at Lumen Field on Wednesday. (Getty Images)

But he did find one: Kupp.

Raised in Yakima, starred at Eastern Washington University, Kupp came home this season and played important roles on the field and in the locker room.

He thanked the state of Washington, and Seahawks fans for “embracing” him and his family, and turning this stadium into a place nobody wanted to play – and who also followed them so faithfully on the road.

“You guys took over every stadium we went to this year and made it ours,” Kupp said.

Early estimates held that a million fans lined the parade route.

For those fans who couldn’t make it, Leonard Williams made an implied promise for you.

“Hey, we ain’t done yet.”