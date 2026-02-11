Matchups set for District 6 4A, 3A boys and girls basketball tournaments | GSL basketball

Gonzaga Prep guard Aylah Cornwall, right, steals the ball from Ridgeline guard Noelia Axton during a GSL game on Jan. 13 at Gonzaga Prep. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Revi)

With the conclusion of the Greater Spokane League regular season on Friday and the Mid-Columbia Conference regular season on Tuesday, the matchups for the first round of the District 6 4A and 3A tournaments for this weekend are set.

The GSL and MCC alternate top seed to these tournaments each year. This season, the GSL has the top seeds in 3A and the MCC owns the top seeds in 4A.

Each classification receives three berths to state. The semifinals in each classification are Feb. 17, the championship games are Feb. 20 and the third-place games are Feb. 21.

High seed hosts. All games Saturday unless otherwise noted.

Boys 4A

GSL champ Gonzaga Prep (16-5, 9-0), the reigning State 4A champion and ranked No. 5 in the 4A RPI system, enters play on a 10-game win streak and hosts MCC fourth-seeded Hanford (6-15, 4-14). The experienced Bullpups have three players averaging double figures: seniors Dylynn Groves (14.6 ppg), Ryan Carney (10.7 ppg) and Jack Pierce (10.7 ppg).

Lewis and Clark (11-9, 5-4), led by leading scorer junior Angus Gehn (16.7 ppg) and which routinely uses every player on its roster for useful minutes each game, is the GSL’s second seed and hosts MCC third-seeded Kamiakin (17-4, 14-4).

Mead (10-9, 3-6), paced by the GSL’s scoring champ in junior Karson Maze (21.9 ppg), placed third in the GSL 4As and travels to MCC No. 2 Chiawana (18-3, 15-3), while GSL fourth-seeded Ferris (6-14, 2-7) and scoring leader sophomore Cole Floyd (18.4 ppg) travels to MCC fifth-seeded Pasco (3-18, 3-15) for the district play-in game on Thursday. The winner advances to play MCC champ Richland (21-0, 18-0), ranked No. 4 by the RPI.

3A

Top-seeded Mt. Spokane (14-6, 7-2), ranked No. 10 in 3A RPI, hosts the winner of Thursday’s play-in game between North Central (16-6, 10-2 2A), which beat Cheney on a buzzer-beater in the pigtail game on Tuesday, and MCC fourth-seeded Walla Walla (8-13, 6-12). The Wildcats have been without reigning GSL MVP Jaden Ghoreishi (18.4 ppg) since early January with a medical issue and he’ll miss all of districts.

GSL second-seeded Central Valley (14-6, 6-3), ranked No. 11 in RPI and led by junior Orland Axton (18.9 ppg) and senior point guard Cameron Walls (14.8 ppg), hosts MCC third-seeded Southridge (8-12, 5-12).

GSL third-seeded Ridgeline (9-11, 5-7), and point guard Caden Andreas – who recently became the No. 6 all-time scorer in GSL history – travels to MCC second-seeded Sageview (10-11, 7-11) – in its first year of play. GSL fourth-seeded University (12-8, 5-4) and leading scorer Brady Bell (20.3 pg) travels to MCC top seed Kennewick (14-7, 12-6).

Girls 4A

GSL champ Gonzaga Prep (19-0, 9-0) enters the tourney ranked No. 3 in 4A according to the state RPI system. The Bullpups, led by junior point guard Aylah Cornwall (17.4 ppg), host MCC fourth-seeded Pasco (5-16, 4-14). GSL second-seeded Mead (15-4, 7-2), missing top scorer Addison Wells-Morrison (13.5 ppg) due to injury, hosts MCC third-seeded Kamiakin (11-10, 9-9).

GSL third-seeded Lewis and Clark (8-12, 4-5) travels to MCC second-seeded Richland (15-6, 13-5) while GSL fourth-seeded Ferris (7-14, 3-6) faces MCC fifth-seeded Hanford (3-18, 2-16) in the play-in game on Thursday, with the winner facing MCC champ and fifth-ranked Chiawana (22-0, 18-0).

3A

Top-seeded Ridgeline (16-4, 8-1), ranked No. 4 in 3A by the RPI and led by the league’s top two scorers senior Madi Crowley (19.3 ppg) and junior Grace Sheridan (17.8 ppg), hosts the winner of the Thursday play-in game between GSL No. 5 seed Mt. Spokane (4-16, 1-8) and MCC No. 4 Walla Walla (8-13, 7-11). GSL second-seeded University (13-7, 6-3), led by sisters McKenzie (16 ppg) and Keely Handran (12 ppg) hosts MCC No. 3 seed Kennewick (12-9, 11-7).

GSL third-seeded Central Valley (12-8, 5-4), the defending 3A state champion, is missing starter Drae Domebo (14.4 ppg) due to injury for the rest of the season and travels to MCC second seed Southridge (16-5, 13-5), while GSL fourth-seeded Shadle Park (6-14, 2-7) and top scorer Makenzie Fager (16.1 ppg) travels to MCC top-seeded Hermiston (15-5, 13-5).