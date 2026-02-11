Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Alek H. Schneider, of Spokane Valley, and Katherine H. Hudson, of Spokane.

Jason D. Mattingly and Sarah N. McConnell, both of Medical Lake.

Cole E. Girkins and Mariah E. Horn, both of Spokane.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

Michael Ackermann and Barabara Ackerman v. Travelers Insurance, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Kruger, Mary F. and David L.

Beatty Warner, Danielle M. and Wilkinson, Jesse M.

Butori, Michael J. and Jackson Butori, Tina R.

Nelson, Roger D. and Tamara L.

Vaughn, Scott M. and Alana K.

Bauman, Catherine and Austin S.

Skaggs, Megan L. and Donovon W.

Aquil, Tina L. and Ibn-Rasul J.

Mick, Robert A. and Melanie S.

Thorpe, Brittany R. and Keagan A.

Kempner, James M., II and Amanda L.

Bailey, Coryann and Keith L.

Morgan, Daniel E. and Ocheltree, Rebecca A.

Figueroa, Sharon L. and Benjamin

Matsumura, Ashley K. and Samuel T.

Torres, Jesus M. and Parlette, Christine L.

Del Pizzo, Makenzie N. and Hutchinson, Danniel S., Jr.

Raddas, Aaron A. and Portia M.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Kraig E. Kassman, 62; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of third-degree possession of stolen property.

Jacob A. Poppleton, 35; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree burglary.

Matthew D. Fischer, 56; $2,200 restitution, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, after being found guilty of first-degree malicious mischief.

Jonathan R. Crisler, 34; $30 restitution, 36 months of probation, after pleading guilty to two counts of order violation and first-degree domestic burglary.

Michael F. Morgann, 48; 60 days in jail, after being found guilty of second-degree theft.

Jakyre J. Turner, 28; 43 months in prison, 18 months of probation, after pleading guilty to second-degree domestic assault.

Jason J. Bates, 54; 24 months of probation, after pleading guilty to domestic stalking.

Kimberlie M. Sowell, 45; eight months in jail, after pleading guilty to harassment.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Dawnya R. Philpott, 48; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Richard E. Williams, 58; $250 fine, 364 days in jail, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Ashton K. Yates, 17; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to minor driving while consuming alcohol.

Xavier D. Zaim, 31; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Elisa M. Troisi Ward, 49; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Steven V. Smith, 46; $990.50 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Frank D. Wynne, 44; 30 days in jail with credit given for 16 days served, reckless driving.

Ruth M Pellegrino, 66; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Shalaya A. Tolliver, 33; eight days in jail with credit given for eight days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Heather F. Hern, 37; 30 days in jail with credit given for 13 days served, third-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving.

David P. McKimmey, 31; one day in jail, reckless driving.

Dominick J. Neumann, 26; 90 days in jail with credit given for 20 days served, obstruction of a law enforcement officer and possession of a dangerous weapon.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

Ezekiel Ali, 22; 45 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, reckless driving.

David A. Chernenko, 22; two days in jail converted to 16 hours of community service, third-degree theft.

Nicholas K. Brigman, 23; 77 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Jacob R. Maurer. 40; one day in jail, fourth-degree assault.

Sebastian F. Orton, 24; seven days in jail, fourth-degree assault and order violation.