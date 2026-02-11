What to stream: Supplement your Olympics viewing with these movies, documentaries

By Katie Walsh Tribune News Service

With the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan Cortina underway – broadcast on NBC and streaming on Peacock – it’s time once again to remember how much we love sports like figure skating, luge, bobsled and various types of skiing. While sports movies are a popular genre, the funny thing is that movies about the Winter Olympics just aren’t that frequent. Still, all that triumph of the human spirit among the snow and cold might put you in the mood for something Olympics-related, so here’s some of the best streaming content about the Winter Games out there (and yes, rewatching Episode 2, “Olympians,” of “Heated Rivalry” on HBO Max counts).

First up, check out “Glitter & Gold: Ice Dancing” on Netflix, to get you up to speed with all the drama currently happening on the ice in Milan Cortina. This three-episode docuseries, directed by Katie Walsh (not this writer!), who also directed “Simone Biles Rising,” is a riveting look behind the scenes of the top three ice dancing couples in the world: the Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates, Canadian team Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, and the tres scandalous new pair from France, Guillaume Cizeron and Laurence Fournier Beaudry. They battled it out for gold in the free dance on Wednesday, so catch up with “Glitter & Gold” for all the backstory.

Also streaming on Netflix, “Miracle: The Boys of ’80” documents the incredible upset of the U.S. hockey team over the Soviets in the 1980 Olympics, which was later turned into a popular movie starring Kurt Russell. Stream “Miracle” (2004), directed by Gavin O’Connor, on Hulu, then watch the real story on Netflix.

For the combination of figure skating and hockey, you can’t go wrong with the nostalgic favorite “The Cutting Edge” from 1992, a sports romance about a figure skater (Moira Kelly) and a hockey player (D.B. Sweeney) who compete at the Olympics together. Written by Tony Gilroy and directed by Paul Michael Glaser, “The Cutting Edge” is a throwback for all those millennials and Gen Xers out there. Stream it on MGM+ or rent.

Who could forget the 1993 comedy “Cool Runnings,” about the real Jamaican bobsled team who competed at the 1988 Olympics. Starring Leon, Doug E. Doug and John Candy, this warmhearted fish-out-of-water comedy is such a gem. Stream it on Hulu.

In that same vein of quirky, unlikely Olympics heroes, “Eddie the Eagle,” starring Taron Egerton and directed by Dexter Fletcher, tells the story of British ski jumper Michael “Eddie the Eagle” Edwards, who was the first British competitor in ski jumping, also at the 1988 Winter Olympics. This charming 2015 comedy co-stars Hugh Jackman, Christopher Walken and Jim Broadbent. Stream it on Tubi or rent it on other platforms.

Margot Robbie was nominated for an Oscar for her performance as the disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding in the 2017 biopic “I, Tonya,” directed by Craig Gillespie. Relegated to a tabloid fixture after the scandal involving her husband attacking fellow skater Nancy Kerrigan, the biopic tries to understand Harding and capture her raw talent and determination to achieve Olympic glory. Co-star Allison Janney, who played Harding’s mother, won the Oscar for best supporting actress. Stream “I, Tonya” on Kanopy, Tubi or rent it elsewhere.