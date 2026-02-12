STA paratransit bus flips on its side after Jeep T-bones driver side

A paratransit bus in Spokane Valley flipped on its side after a Jeep T-boned the driver side of the bus in Spokane Valley late Thursday morning.

None of the three people involved in the crash were seriously injured.

Spokane Valley firefighters responded to the scene just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday. The intersection of North McDonald and East Valleyway remained blocked for about an hour.

Cpl. Mark Gregory, the public information officer for Spokane County Sheriff’s Office, said the driver of the Jeep failed to yield the right of way to the paratransit bus and caused a collision.

The Jeep’s driver was issued a civil infraction for failing to yield, Gregory said.

Carly Cortwright, STA spokesperson, said the bus was heading southbound on McDonald when the westbound Jeep smacked into the center of the bus, causing it to flip.

Gregory said the driver of the Jeep was transported to the hospital to be evaluated as a precaution. Cortwright said the driver of the bus declined to receive medical treatment and the sole passenger was transported to the hospital to get checked out.

“All of our vehicles undergo rigorous safety testing,” Cortwright said. “And with our paratransit passengers they need to be safely secured.”

Typically, the “door-to-door service” of a paratransit bus carries more than one passenger at a time. Cortwright said STA is fortunate no one sustained serious harm and that there were only three people involved in the crash.