Hundreds of goats seized from Boise-area dairy farm where PETA alleged neglect

By Nicole Blanchard Idaho Statesman

Oregon officials seized hundreds of goats from a Nyssa, Oregon, farm co-owned by a Meridian man after tips from an animal rights group prompted an animal neglect investigation.

Malheur County Sheriff Travis Johnson said in a news release that law enforcement seized 239 goats from Grand Barr Dairy on Feb. 4. The sheriff said three goats were humanely euthanized “due to the severity of their conditions,” while 210 were transported to an out-of-state dairy. The remaining goats are still in the custody of the sheriff’s office receiving veterinary care until they can be taken to an animal sanctuary, the news release said.

The sheriff’s office said it’s working with the out-of-state dairy to send “the maximum number of goats” to the sanctuary.

A former dairy employee raised concerns about Grand Barr after witnessing emaciated and sick animals on the property, the former employee told the Idaho Statesman last year. That individual contacted People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, a high-profile animal rights organization, which sent two people to work at Grand Barr undercover and document conditions.

Investigators documented animals with overgrown hooves, draining abscesses, limb deformities and myriad other health concerns, including one goat that tested positive for two contagious, fatal diseases.

PETA shared photos, videos and affidavits – sworn statements usually used in court proceedings – with the Malheur County Sheriff’s Office last July and urged law enforcement to revisit the dairy in October and December after no animals were removed, PETA said in a news release.

In October, the Sheriff’s Office cited the Meridian man who co-owns the dairy for animal neglect in the second degree. The charge is a felony if more than 11 animals are involved.

The Sheriff’s Office news release said the Oregon Department of Justice is handling the prosecution of the case with assistance from the Malheur County Prosecutor’s Office, and charges may include first- and second-degree animal neglect. The Oregon Department of Justice did not respond to a request for more information.

PETA’s news release criticized Johnson and said the sheriff “has reportedly stated his dislike for PETA’s goals” and declined offers from the organization to help place the goats with reputable animal rescues. Johnson did not respond to a request for comment.

“Oregon officials were right to rescue these long-neglected goats, but the sheriff’s decision to send most of them to an even larger dairy farm where they will be used until they die is akin to rescuing dog victims from a puppy mill and handing them over to a larger one,” PETA Senior Vice President Daphna Nachminovitch said in the news release.