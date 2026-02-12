Idaho women pull away in fourth quarter for win over last-place Weber State

From staff reports

OGDEN, Utah – Guard Hope Hassmann scored a career-high 25 points and Idaho pulled away from the Big Sky Conference’s last-place team, which gave the first-place Vandals a fight for much of Thursday’s game at Dee Events Center.

The Vandals’ defense clamped down on Weber State in the fourth quarter and Idaho claimed an 80-67 victory, extending its winning streak to nine games.

Idaho (20-5, 11-1 Big Sky) held the Wildcats (7-19, 1-12) to seven points on 2 of 13 shooting in the fourth quarter, separating after Weber State cut its deficit to 10 points at the end of the third on Sydney White’s halfcourt buzzer-beater. The Vandals managed just 10 points on 3 of 17 shooting in the final period.

The Vandals led throughout the second half, but this win wasn’t as easy as their 95-76 decision against the Wildcats in the teams’ first meeting Jan. 17 in Moscow. Weber State led after the first quarter Thursday before Idaho regrouped and went ahead 52-46 at the half.

Hassmann shot 4 of 6 from 3-point range and added six rebounds and five assists. Post Debora dos Santos had 15 points and eight rebounds, and guard Ana Pinheiro added 13 points and eight boards as Idaho shot 47.7% from the field to the Wildcats’ 42%, and outrebounded Weber State 43-26.