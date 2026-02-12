Jane Groebner: Protect the technology that helps protect our seniors

This column reflects the opinion of the writer. Learn about the differences between a news story and an opinion column.

Jane Groebner

When an older loved one is missing, minutes feel like hours. For seniors, especially those living with Alzheimer’s disease, dementia or other cognitive impairments, being alone and disoriented can quickly turn dangerous. Many families know this fear all too well. When a senior goes missing or becomes the victim of a crime, the sense of urgency is overwhelming.

That urgency is precisely why nearly every state has adopted Silver Alerts, a system designed to quickly notify law enforcement and the public when a senior goes missing. But while Silver Alerts are essential, they are only as effective as the tools first responders have available to act on them. Increasingly, one technology has proven critical in turning alerts into reunions: license plate recognition.

License plate recognition technology captures limited, vehicle-based information (license plates and basic vehicle descriptors) that becomes invaluable during emergencies. When a Silver Alert is issued, officers can enter a missing senior’s vehicle into the system. If that vehicle is detected, officers receive an immediate alert showing where it was last seen. What might otherwise be a broad, hours-long search becomes a precise trail law enforcement can follow in real time, allowing them to respond within minutes rather than hours.

Across the country, Silver Alerts paired with license plate recognition technology have helped bring seniors home safely. In states such as California, Georgia and Missouri, law enforcement agencies have documented cases where a single LPR hit turned a desperate search into a swift reunion. These are not abstract policy arguments, they are real outcomes that prevent tragedy and spare families immeasurable pain.

Beyond locating missing seniors, the technology also helps protect older adults from becoming victims of crime. Seniors are disproportionately targeted for robberies, scams, vehicle theft and other offenses that frequently involve vehicles. When crimes occur, license plate recognition provides critical leads by identifying suspect vehicles and helping officers respond while perpetrators are still in the area. At a time when fewer than 40% of violent crimes nationwide are solved, tools that help close cases faster are especially important for vulnerable populations.

The broader benefits extend beyond individual cases. Research from MIT shows that every dollar invested in public safety generates $1.63 in social benefits, with the greatest gains felt by vulnerable communities, including seniors. Jurisdictions that responsibly deploy modern crime-solving tools are seeing measurable results. San Francisco recently reported a 34% drop in homicides, one of the lowest rates the city has seen since the 1960s, crediting, in part, the use of technologies such as license plate recognition and public safety cameras.

In Washington state, this conversation is particularly timely. Senate Bill 6002 proposes sweeping new restrictions on the use of license plate recognition technology that risk undermining its effectiveness in real-world public safety situations. While guardrails and accountability are essential, and widely supported by senior advocates, SB 6002, as written, would impose rigid limitations that fail to reflect how missing-person cases and complex investigations actually unfold. These operational constraints could prevent law enforcement from acting quickly when seniors are most at risk.

Seniors deserve innovative solutions that reflect both their vulnerability and their value. They have spent decades contributing to our communities, raising families, and building the society we benefit from today. Protecting them should be a central part of any public safety strategy, especially as policymakers consider changes that could limit proven tools.

The technology already exists to better protect seniors, by strengthening Silver Alerts, deterring crime, and solving cases faster when harm does occur. With thoughtful regulation, clear safeguards, and local accountability, LPR technology can continue to save lives without compromising privacy.

If we truly care about protecting our seniors, lawmakers should reconsider approaches like those in SB 6002 and ensure that public safety policies preserve effective, responsible tools. When minutes matter, our laws should reflect that reality.

Jane Groebner, of Seattle, is director of Senior Voice NW, an advocacy community that works to inform, engage and elevate the voices of older Washingtonians. The focus is on policies that influence seniors’ safety, health care access, financial security and quality of life.