The Eagles add yet more dates at Sphere

John Katsilometes, Las Vegas Review-Journal

LAS VEGAS — The Eagles’ fast lane at Sphere has extended its off ramp.

The legendary rockers have added April 10-11 to their residency at the Bulbous Wonder. This is “due to demand,” as usual. Tickets are on sale Feb. 20 at ticketmaster.com, presale and VIP packages at eagles.com, and travel packages at eagles.vibee.com.

Previously scheduled shows are on sale now, covering Feb.20-21, Feb. 27-28, March 20-21 and March 27-28. The extension brings the Eagles’ Sphere residency to 58 shows. The performances are typically sold out, but a handful of tickets remain unsold for upcoming dates, about $400 apiece in the floor section and $1,200 in the lower 100 section for the Feb. 20-21 shows.

Don Henley told “CBS Sunday Morning” this is likely the last year for the Eagles. But correspondent Tracy Smith’s reference to the run lasting “through April” forecast the added dates.

“I think this year will probably be it,” Henley said on the telecast. “I’ve said things like that before, but I feel like we’re getting toward the end. And that will be fine, too.”

High demand is forever built into the Eagles’ engagement. Since founding in 1971, they have sold more than 150 million albums internationally and are one of the bestselling American bands in history. Their “Greatest Hits (1971-1975)” collection is the bestselling album in U.S. history, last month surpassing 40 million units in sales and streams.