Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Javier A. Ortiz and Amenah H. S. A. Shamarti, both of Spokane.

Bryce J. Lucas, of Cheney, and Mikayla L. Hutchison, of Colorado Springs, Colo.

Ezekiel G. Hall, of Houston, Texas, and Elizabeth M. Carsey, of Spokane.

Cory R. Hubbard and Elese N. Cox, both of Spokane.

Artur Kiias and Yelyzaveta Miniailo, both of Spokane.

Jon S. McCormick, of Spokane, and Savanna M. St Onge, of Newman Lake.

In the courts

Superior courts

New suits

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Precious D. Ralpho, et al., restitution of premises.

American Capital Realty Group Inc. v. Jacob D. Pilkington, restitution of premises.

US Bank National Association v. George A. Miller, money claimed owed.

American Express National Bank v. Bernie Neil, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Jason T. Baker, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Robert A. Kluss, II, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Victoria M. Freiberg, money claimed owed.

Capital One NA v. Jason M. Hibbs, money claimed owed.

Clare View Seniors Apartments LP v. Pamela Dechenne, restitution of premises.

Nelson Family Properties LP v. Eric Harvy, et al., restitution of premises.

Walker Struble v. Inland Power and Light Co., complaint.

Jeffrey Crutchfield and Ashley Crutchfield v. Acranet Inc., Jim Warrick, RC Schwartz and Associates, Ross Boatsmen, Jennifer Huston, Caleb Romack, Robert Schwartz, Kristina Romack, Wayne Roy, II, Eloika Pines LLC and Hurst and Sons LLC, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Miller, Amy L. and Hsieh, Derek C.

Ponti-Jauchius, Jena L. and Jauchius, Jeremy D.

St-Pierre, Emilie, L. G. and Khan, Salman I.

Goldman Loomer, Susannah S. H. and Loomer, Robert M.

Craig, Portia and Swaby, Jahoyme

Earle, Kaden J. and Aaron C.

Powell, Jolene M. and Gregory B.

Wages, Krystal M. and Nicholas J.

Ibbetson-Gilfillan, Faith N. and Gilfillan, Rusty J. R.

Peterson, Dolores L. and Dana M.

McArthur, Heather L. and Pierce, Justin C.

Smith, Katie N. and Benjamin G.

Boyd, Vern E., Jr. and Borgan, Jessica R.

Dekhtiarova, Anastasiia and Deaton, Kolya K.

Apperson, Brad T. and Iryna

Augustson, Daniel J. and Roseann K.

Shindler, Athena A. and Anthony R.

Ward, Megan A. and Todd M.

Olaitiman, Cynthia H. and Michael S.

Graham, Sandra D. and Brandon R.

Andrews, Carl W. and Margaret A.

Huckabee, Katie L. and Brent T.

Criminal sentencings

Judge Charnelle M. Bjelkengren

Eric E. Nelson, 43; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, after being found guilty of discharging firearms and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Yuriy V. Romashchenko, 45; $700 restitution, two days in jail with credit given for two days served, after pleading guilty to attempting to elude a police vehicle and driving while intoxicated amended to first-degree negligent driving.

Daniel Lockwood, 58; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, after being found guilty of first-degree criminal trespassing.

Tiana L. Howard, 41; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree assault.

Judge Rachelle E. Anderson

Thomas J. Brown, 50; 149 days in jail with credit given for 149 days served, after being found guilty of possession of a controlled substance.

Alexis A. Dobbs, 33; 50 days in jail, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief and third-degree retail theft with special circumstances.

Judge Michelle D. Szambelan

Aundrea Kain, 19; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of third-degree theft and first-degree criminal trespassing.

Judge Andrew B. Van Winkle

Arthur L. Chambers, 41; 23 days in jail with credit given for 23 days served, after pleading guilty to criminal mischief.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Kristin C. O’Sullivan

Karissa S. Bailey, 35; 10 days in jail, third-degree theft.

Lisa M. Dick, 40; 180 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Crystal L. Enriquez, 44; one day in jail, third-degree theft and third-degree possession of stolen property.

Devin D. Espinoza, 19; 38 days in jail, fourth-degree assault and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Joseph A. Faro, 44; 32 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance.

Walker A. Gwin, 26; 36 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Mary C. Logan

Troy J. Lewis, 35; 13 days in jail, possession of a controlled substance, second-degree criminal trespassing and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Jeremy R. McKinney, 37; 30 days in jail, driving while intoxicated.

Jacob J. A. Moss, 23; 60 days in jail, operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, third-degree driving with a suspended license and possession of a controlled substance.

Joseph P. Oshea, 32; 17 days in jail, obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Mario S. Ibarra, 31; $990.50 fine, one day in jail, driving while intoxicated.

John E. Mitchell, Jr., 29; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jeffrey R. Smith

Nathan L. Whitney, 36; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, harassment, fourth-degree assault, third-degree malicious mischief and second-degree driving with a suspended license.

Judge Aimee N. Maurer

John M. Blanton, 40; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, resisting arrest.

Keainna M. Cox, 37; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving and hit and run of an attended vehicle amended to hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

Jacob S. Sonsalla, 42; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.