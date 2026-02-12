Washington State forward Emmanuel Ugbo suspended because of protection order

PULLMAN – A woman has accused Washington State University basketball player Emmanuel Ugbo of stalking and harassing her after she ended their relationship.

Ugbo has been suspended for the past four games because of what coach David Riley called a violation of team rules.

Ugbo is barred from contacting a WSU volleyball player after she filed for a civil protection order against him on Jan. 29, according to Whitman County Superior Court records.

She ended their relationship in late December, she stated in court records, but Ugbo continued to try and contact her in various ways, including other phone numbers, teammates’ phones, social media and Spotify.

Ugbo’s suspension began with WSU’s home game against Portland on Jan. 31. He has not been present for any of the Cougars’ games since, including a road game against Oregon State, a home game against Santa Clara and Tuesday’s road game against Gonzaga.

A judge will decide whether to grant a full protection order next Wednesday.

When reached on Thursday, a WSU spokesperson said the program would not comment on an ongoing case.

A transfer from Boise State, Ugbo is averaging 6.7 points and 3.5 rebounds in 18.1 minutes per game in his first season with the Cougars.