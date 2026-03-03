WSU guard Ace Glass lands on all-WCC second team, all-freshman team

PULLMAN – Ace Glass can add a couple achievements to his resume.

Washington State’s star freshman guard earned an all-West Coast Conference second team nod, and a spot on the WCC all-freshman team, the conference announced Tuesday morning as part of its awards unveiling.

In his first season, Glass is averaging a team-best 16.3 points per game on 46% shooting from the floor for WSU, which is set to take on the winner of the WCC Tournament opener between Portland/Pepperdine on Friday. Glass is also averaging 3.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists, shooting 36% from beyond the arc.

Also garnering a nod in the all-conference awards was junior forward ND Okafor, who landed on the honorable mention list, posting 11 points and 5.6 rebounds per game in his second season as a Cougar. Okafor has logged two double-doubles on the season, plus a career-high 27-point outing in an early-season win over Southern Utah.

All awards were voted on solely by the league’s 12 head coaches.

Glass looked to be a candidate for the Freshman of the Year award that honor went to Santa Clara forward Allen Graves, who is logging 11.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. He beat out Glass and Portland guard Joel Foxwell .

The conference’s leading freshman scorer, Glass is also a three-time WCC Freshman of the Week winner. He has scored in double figures in all but five games, including a 40-point splurge in a November win over Arizona State, setting a program record for single-game points by a freshman.

Okafor also racked up 46 blocks, which ranks second in the conference. He’s shooting 59% from the field, which ranks in the top 10 in the WCC.

The Cougars (12-19, 7-11 WCC), the No. 8 seed for the WCC tournament, will square off with the winner of 12th-seeded Pepperdine and ninth-seeded Portland at 6 p.m. Friday on ESPN+. If the Cougs win that game, they’ll advance to Saturday’s third round, where they’ll face No. 5 San Francisco, all at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas.